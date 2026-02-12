Pine Street Plaza Rental 2026

About this event
Pine Street Plaza offers an affordable, community-centered space for nonprofits to host events, raise awareness, and connect with the public in the heart of downtown Centralia.
Downtown Centralia businesses can activate Pine Street Plaza to showcase their brand, launch promotions, or host special events in a lively, well-trafficked public setting—right in their own backyard.
Bring your event to life at Pine Street Plaza, Centralia’s premier downtown gathering place—ideal for markets, pop-ups, and performances that want to reach a vibrant and engaged community.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!