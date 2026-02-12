Centralia Downtown Association

Hosted by

Centralia Downtown Association

About this event

Pine Street Plaza Rental 2026

Non-Profit Rate
$50

Pine Street Plaza offers an affordable, community-centered space for nonprofits to host events, raise awareness, and connect with the public in the heart of downtown Centralia.

Downtown Business Rate
$75

Downtown Centralia businesses can activate Pine Street Plaza to showcase their brand, launch promotions, or host special events in a lively, well-trafficked public setting—right in their own backyard.

Outside Organization Rate
$150

Bring your event to life at Pine Street Plaza, Centralia’s premier downtown gathering place—ideal for markets, pop-ups, and performances that want to reach a vibrant and engaged community.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!