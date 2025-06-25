Pineapple Park Neighborhood Association, Inc.'s Memberships

Unlock the Benefits of PPNA Membership!

Your annual membership of $50 directly supports our initiatives and grants you access to a range of exclusive benefits:



Shape Our Future: Voting Rights: As a voting member, you'll have a direct say in important decisions that impact our neighborhood.

Neighborhood Events & News: Stay informed and connected with exclusive access to local events, crucial updates, and neighborhood news.

Engagement & Advocacy Board: Get involved! Contribute to our community's growth and advocate for its needs by participating in our engagement and advocacy efforts.

Neighborhood Improvements: Your membership helps fund vital projects that enhance the beauty, safety, and functionality of our neighborhood.

Membership Details:

Each membership includes one voting member and one associate member, allowing two individuals from your household to enjoy the benefits of being part of the PPNA.