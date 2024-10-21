Pinecrest 2024 Holiday Auction

Your camper will shine as a leader with our amazing camp director for a day during their camp week. They will receive a staff shirt to wear that day (and keep!) and will assist with various fun leadership jobs.
Fun tasks and perks include:
*Ringing the bell for activities
*Helping make announcements
*Bringing out the mail
*First in line for each meal of the day
*Holding the sign for the prayers at each meal
*Helping set up games and activities
*Making rounds with the counselors
*Playing counselor roles during games (ie: being a bonker, task master, or nurse during Bonkers, team captain during Barbarians, choosing their role in Prey, Predator, Man, Disease...)
*and more!
Winner is able to opt-out of any activity they do not wish to engage in, and we will find more ways to make them feel like a real leader during their day. They will have SO much fun!
The winner will have their prize during a week of Discovery Camp, Dangerous Camp, or Night Owl.
Jr. Rec Director for a Day
$30
The winning camper will help set up fun games like kickball, bonkers, barbarians, and more with our awesome summer recreation director.
They'll also get to pass out game supplies, assist the staff in organizing campers, and go behind-the-scenes in preparing the games.
They'll also get to choose their role in the games, and help divide teams.
Who knows...maybe your camper will even invent a new game!
Canteen Captain for a Week
$30
What camper wouldn't crave this treat!
Not only will the winning camper join the canteen staff and get first pick of snacks, they will cross the barrier of the folding counter and assist in snack delivery as the other campers queue.
A highly-desired position where no young camper has gone before... into the canteen!
Jr. Camp Director for a Day
$30
Offering this twice to double the fun!
Your camper will shine as a leader with our amazing camp director for a day during their camp week. They will receive a staff shirt to wear that day (and keep!) and will assist with various fun leadership jobs.
Jr. Rec Director for a Day
$30
Offering twice to double the fun!
The winning camper will help set up fun games like kickball, bonkers, barbarians, and more with our awesome summer recreation director.
They'll also get to pass out game supplies, assist the staff in organizing campers, and go behind-the-scenes in preparing the games.
They'll also get to choose their role in the games, and help divide teams.
Who knows...maybe your camper will even invent a new game!
Canteen Captain for the Week!
$30
Adding twice to double the fun!
What camper wouldn't crave this treat!
Not only will the winning camper join the canteen staff and get first pick of snacks, they will cross the barrier of the folding counter and assist in snack delivery as the other campers queue.
A highly-desired position where no young camper has gone before... into the canteen!
Kendra Scott
$30
Highest bidder receives a matching sterling silver necklace and bracelet set with ivory mother-of-pearl stones. These are absolutely stunning in person. The necklace stone is just the right size for a daintier look, and would work well on either an adult or your tween!
Winner of this prize will receive the jewelry through a mutually agreed-upon in-person meeting.
GPAC Tickets
$30
Two tickets to the Germantown Performing Arts Center for one of the following 2025 shows:
Meshell Ndegeocello - Jan 11
Bria Skonberg - Jan 18
Cirque Kalabante - Jan 24
Yellowjackets - Feb 1
Blind Boys of Alabama - Feb 8
John Pizzarelli and Catherine Russell - Mar 1
Sam Grisman Project - Mar 22
Syncopated Ladies - Mar 28
Nnenna Freelon - Apr 12
Value $100.
Winner of this prize will receive certificate through a mutually agreed meetup or via USPS. Winner must contact GPAC in advance of show date, as some shows sell out.
