Pineville Community Athletic Association Sponsorships 2025

Most Valuable Player Sponsorship $7,500/year - 1 year commitment Scoreboard on 1 field 2 Field Signs on other field 2 uniform sponsorship for Spring & Fall
2025 Gold Glove Sponsorship $3,000/year - 1 year commitment 1 Field Sign and 2 team sponsors (Spring & Fall) for 12 months
Silver Slugger Sponsorship $2,000/year - 1 year commitment 1 Field Sign for 12 months 1 team uniform sponsor per season (Spring & Fall)
Rookie of the Year Sponsorship $1,000/year - 1 year commitment 1 OutField Sign for 12 months
Single Season Jersey Sponsorship $500 / season
Pineville Fan Club $250 / season
