Pineville Community Athletic Association Sponsorships 2025

Most Valuable Player
$7,500

Most Valuable Player Sponsorship $7,500/year - 1 year commitment Scoreboard on 1 field 2 Field Signs on other field 2 uniform sponsorship for Spring & Fall

Gold Glove Sponsorship - 1 Field, 2 team/season Sponsor
$3,000

2025 Gold Glove Sponsorship $3,000/year - 1 year commitment 1 Field Sign and 2 team sponsors (Spring & Fall) for 12 months

Silver Slugger Sponsorship - 1 Field & 1 team
$2,000

Silver Slugger Sponsorship $2,000/year - 1 year commitment 1 Field Sign for 12 months 1 team uniform sponsor per season (Spring & Fall)

Rookie of the Year - 1 Field Sign
$1,000

Rookie of the Year Sponsorship $1,000/year - 1 year commitment 1 OutField Sign for 12 months

Single Season Jersey Membership
$500

Single Season Jersey Sponsorship $500 / season

Pineville Fan Club
$250

Pineville Fan Club $250 / season

