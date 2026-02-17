Pineville Community Athletic Association

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Pineville Community Athletic Association

About the memberships

Pineville Community Athletic Association Sponsorships 2026

Most Valuable Player
$7,500

Valid until May 10, 2027

Most Valuable Player Sponsorship
$7,500/year - 1 year commitment
Scoreboard on 1 field
Outfield Field Sign on each of our other fields
2 uniform sponsorships for Spring & Fall

Gold Glove Sponsorship - 1 Field, 2 team/season Sponsor
$3,000

Valid until May 10, 2027

2025 Gold Glove Sponsorship
$3,000/year - 1 year commitment
1 Field Sign and 2 team sponsors (Spring & Fall) for 12 months

Silver Slugger Sponsorship - 1 Field & 1 team
$2,000

Valid until May 10, 2027

Silver Slugger Sponsorship
$2,000/year - 1 year commitment
1 Field Sign for 12 months
1 team uniform sponsor per season (Spring & Fall)

Rookie of the Year - 1 Field Sign
$1,000

Valid until May 10, 2027

Rookie of the Year Sponsorship
$1,000/year - 1 year commitment
1 OutField Sign for 12 months

Single Season Jersey Membership
$500

No expiration

Single Season Jersey Sponsorship
$500 / season

Pineville Fan Club
$250

Renews yearly on: August 14

Pineville Fan Club
$250 / season

Inclusion in sign highlighting the fan club hung at the park fan areas. All league sponsors are placed in the fan club Ave and featured in the same sign.

League & Sponsor Custom Sponsorship Program
Pay what you can

No expiration

Use this option for custom plans created with PCAA. Thank you for your generosity!

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