Pineville Community Athletic Association Sponsorships 2026

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until May 10, 2027
Most Valuable Player Sponsorship
$7,500/year - 1 year commitment
Scoreboard on 1 field
Outfield Field Sign on each of our other fields
2 uniform sponsorships for Spring & Fall
Valid until May 10, 2027
2025 Gold Glove Sponsorship
$3,000/year - 1 year commitment
1 Field Sign and 2 team sponsors (Spring & Fall) for 12 months
Valid until May 10, 2027
Silver Slugger Sponsorship
$2,000/year - 1 year commitment
1 Field Sign for 12 months
1 team uniform sponsor per season (Spring & Fall)
Valid until May 10, 2027
Rookie of the Year Sponsorship
$1,000/year - 1 year commitment
1 OutField Sign for 12 months
No expiration
Single Season Jersey Sponsorship
$500 / season
Renews yearly on: August 14
Pineville Fan Club
$250 / season
Inclusion in sign highlighting the fan club hung at the park fan areas. All league sponsors are placed in the fan club Ave and featured in the same sign.
No expiration
Use this option for custom plans created with PCAA. Thank you for your generosity!
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