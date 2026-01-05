Pinewood Derby 2026

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About this event
Registered Scouts only—time to show off those racing skills!
Have a sibling at home? Youth ages 5–11 from the same household as a registered Scout are welcome to race. Youth ages 12–13 may also participate if they have never built a Pinewood Derby car before and would like the opportunity to do so. Siblings age 14 and older should compete in the Adult League.
Built a Pinewood Derby car before? A former Scout? A current Scout (ages 12+) just looking for some extra fun? This race is for you! Past Scouts—including those now registered with a troop—and adults are welcome to build and race a car. Limit one entry per registered youth, and one adult racer per Scout sponsor.
Car kits were distributed to each Scout at the December Pack Meeting. If you need a replacement kit or would like to purchase a kit for an adult racer, we can provide one for you.
The snack stand is cash only. If you’d like, you can purchase tickets in advance to use at the stand. Tickets are $0.50 each and sold in $5 sets. Tickets will be available for purchase when cars are checked in.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!