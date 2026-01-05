Cub Scout Pack 1 - St Michael Lutheran Church

Hosted by

Cub Scout Pack 1 - St Michael Lutheran Church

About this event

Pinewood Derby 2026

25 E Church St

Sellersville, PA 18960, USA

Scout Racer
Free

Registered Scouts only—time to show off those racing skills!

Sibling Racer
Free

Have a sibling at home? Youth ages 5–11 from the same household as a registered Scout are welcome to race. Youth ages 12–13 may also participate if they have never built a Pinewood Derby car before and would like the opportunity to do so. Siblings age 14 and older should compete in the Adult League.


Adult & Experienced Racer
Free

Built a Pinewood Derby car before? A former Scout? A current Scout (ages 12+) just looking for some extra fun? This race is for you! Past Scouts—including those now registered with a troop—and adults are welcome to build and race a car. Limit one entry per registered youth, and one adult racer per Scout sponsor.



Pinewood Derby Car Kit
$7

Car kits were distributed to each Scout at the December Pack Meeting. If you need a replacement kit or would like to purchase a kit for an adult racer, we can provide one for you.

Snack Stand Tickets
$5

The snack stand is cash only. If you’d like, you can purchase tickets in advance to use at the stand. Tickets are $0.50 each and sold in $5 sets. Tickets will be available for purchase when cars are checked in.

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