Pinewood Derby Food Order Form 2025

312 S Cologne Ave

Cologne, NJ 08213, USA

Plain Pizza Meal
$4
Includes 1 Slice of Plain Pizza, 1 Bag of Chips and 1 Beverage
Pepperoni Pizza Meal
$5
Includes 1 Slice of Pepperoni Pizza, 1 Bag of Chips and 1 Beverage
Two Slice Plain Pizza Meal
$5
Includes 2 Slices of Plain Pizza, 1 Bag of Chips and 1 Beverage
Two Slice Pepperoni Meal
$6
Includes 2 Slices of Pepperoni Pizza, 1 Bag of Chips and 1 Beverage
Additional Single bag of Chips
$1
See 2 for $1.50 offer
Two for $1.50 Chips
$1.50
Two bags of Chips
Soda
$1
1 can of soda, your choice of type while selections last
Water
$1
1 bottle of water
Additional Slice of Plain Pizza
$2
1 Slice Plain Pizza Only
Additional Slice of Pepperoni Pizza
$3
1 Slice Pepperoni Pizza Only

