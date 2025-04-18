Broadcasting Texas

Piney Woods Film Festival

25911 Interstate 45 N

Spring, TX 77380, USA

🌱 Sweetgum Level
$250

Entry-level sponsor Named after the beautiful Sweetgum tree — colorful and community-rooted. Perfect for small businesses or individuals wanting to support local arts. Perks: --Your Logo and/or Name-link prominently displayed on the PWFF website --Your Logo/Name rotated throughout our social media promotion

🌿 Southern Red Oak Level
$500

Growing presence Like the strong and adaptable Red Oak, this tier represents solid support and community impact. Ideal for mid-sized businesses wanting visibility. Perks: --All Sweetgum perks --Main Screen Logo and/or Name rotation during the entire event between film blocks --Your Logo/Name displayed in all printed media promotion

🌲 Shortleaf Pine Partner
$1,000

Established supporter Named for the native pine that provides strong foundation — this level reflects deeper commitment and offers expanded exposure. Perks: --All Southern Red Oak perks --Your Logo/Name included in all TV, radio, live event, and printed media promotions.

🌳 Loblolly Leader
$1,500

Premier sponsor The Loblolly is one of the tallest and most widespread trees in the Piney Woods. Sponsors at this level get widespread recognition and on-site visibility. Perks: --All Shortleaf Pine perks --Website Logo/Name displayed throughout the entire year --Your Exclusive (3 min.) Live Presentation to filmmakers, cast, and crew at the Premier Festival Mixer

🌟 Longleaf Legacy Partner
$2,500

Top-tier partnership The Longleaf Pine, once a dominant giant, symbolizes endurance and legacy. This premium level is for sponsors making a lasting impact on the festival and the community. Perks: --All Loblolly Leader perks --Prominent display of your partnership status throughout the entire festival --Award ceremony sponsor recognition with on-stage mention and association with one of the nine award categories (e.g. “The [Best Director] Award is proudly presented by [Your Business Name]”)

