Piney Woods Film Festival

Entry-level sponsor Named after the beautiful Sweetgum tree — colorful and community-rooted. Perfect for small businesses or individuals wanting to support local arts. Perks: --Your Logo and/or Name-link prominently displayed on the PWFF website --Your Logo/Name rotated throughout our social media promotion
Growing presence Like the strong and adaptable Red Oak, this tier represents solid support and community impact. Ideal for mid-sized businesses wanting visibility. Perks: --All Sweetgum perks --Main Screen Logo and/or Name rotation during the entire event between film blocks --Your Logo/Name displayed in all printed media promotion
Established supporter Named for the native pine that provides strong foundation — this level reflects deeper commitment and offers expanded exposure. Perks: --All Southern Red Oak perks --Your Logo/Name included in all TV, radio, live event, and printed media promotions.
Premier sponsor The Loblolly is one of the tallest and most widespread trees in the Piney Woods. Sponsors at this level get widespread recognition and on-site visibility. Perks: --All Shortleaf Pine perks --Website Logo/Name displayed throughout the entire year --Your Exclusive (3 min.) Live Presentation to filmmakers, cast, and crew at the Premier Festival Mixer
Top-tier partnership The Longleaf Pine, once a dominant giant, symbolizes endurance and legacy. This premium level is for sponsors making a lasting impact on the festival and the community. Perks: --All Loblolly Leader perks --Prominent display of your partnership status throughout the entire festival --Award ceremony sponsor recognition with on-stage mention and association with one of the nine award categories (e.g. “The [Best Director] Award is proudly presented by [Your Business Name]”)
