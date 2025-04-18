Piney Woods Film Festival

Top-tier partnership The Longleaf Pine, once a dominant giant, symbolizes endurance and legacy. This premium level is for sponsors making a lasting impact on the festival and the community. Perks: --All Loblolly Leader perks --Prominent display of your partnership status throughout the entire festival --Award ceremony sponsor recognition with on-stage mention and association with one of the nine award categories (e.g. “The [Best Director] Award is proudly presented by [Your Business Name]”)