Jonell’s Journey Pink and Black Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Clarksville, TN 37040, USA
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
All tickets are nonrefundable but are transferable.
Grants premium entry with VIP seating and one free photo.All tickets are nonrefundable but are transferable.
Grants a couple entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. All tickets are nonrefundable but are transferable.
Grants a couple premium entry with VIP seating and one free photo. All tickets are nonrefundable but are transferable.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.All tickets are nonrefundable but are transferable.
Grants a reflection table for eight guests, which includes preferred seating and a personalized reflection slide honoring a loved one. YOU MUST PROVIDE THE PICTURE AND REFLECTION BY OCTOBER 1, 2025. All tickets are nonrefundable but are transferable.
4 left!
Grants premium entry for 25 guests with VIP seating. All tickets are nonrefundable but are transferable.
You can't attend but want to support the cause.
You can't attend but want to support the cause.
You can't attend but want to support the cause.
You can't attend but want to support the cause.
You can't attend but want to support the cause.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!