PINK DAY AT OAKWOOD CENTER

Free to those who have battled or are battling cancer. Gift boxes will be handed out after the second line parade. WEAR PINK! Bring your friends and family to join in the second line. After we walk the mall, ticket holders for the free boxes will be given their gifts. If you sign up but end up having to cancel, please give your ticket to another breast cancer survivor. When you sign up, you are taking the place of someone who might want this so please ONLY sign up if you know you are coming, thank you.