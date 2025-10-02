Pink Diamond Wellness & Awareness Week

Kick off the Pink Diamond Wellness & Awareness Event with an empowering live presentation from Ginelle Garro, FNP, health advocate and wellness educator. This session will focus on the vital connection between breast health and nutrition, offering practical tips for prevention, nourishment, and overall well-being.





Attendees will walk away with valuable knowledge on how diet, lifestyle, and mindful choices can support long-term health while also learning ways to take proactive steps in breast cancer awareness and care.





💎 Start the week strong—fuel your body, empower your mind, and shine in pink! 💎