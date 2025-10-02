Pink Diamond Wellness & Awareness Week

Hosted by
About this event
Kick off the Pink Diamond Wellness & Awareness Event with an empowering live presentation from Ginelle Garro, FNP, health advocate and wellness educator. This session will focus on the vital connection between breast health and nutrition, offering practical tips for prevention, nourishment, and overall well-being.
Attendees will walk away with valuable knowledge on how diet, lifestyle, and mindful choices can support long-term health while also learning ways to take proactive steps in breast cancer awareness and care.
💎 Start the week strong—fuel your body, empower your mind, and shine in pink! 💎
Get ready to move, groove, and have fun as we step into Day 2 of the Pink Diamond Wellness & Awareness Event with an energetic Line Dancing session! This upbeat workout combines fitness with rhythm, making it a perfect way to boost your heart health, improve coordination, and celebrate community through movement.
No experience needed—bring your energy, your smile, and your pink spirit as we dance together for wellness and breast cancer awareness.
💎 Step in rhythm, shine in pink, and dance for a cause! 💎
Get ready to sweat, smile, and let loose as we turn up the music for Day 3 of the Pink Diamond Wellness & Awareness Event with a high-energy Zumba session! This lively dance workout blends global rhythms with easy-to-follow moves, making it the perfect way to burn calories and boost your mood.
No dance experience required—bring your energy, your friends, and your pink pride as we celebrate wellness and raise awareness together.
💎 Dance, sweat, and sparkle in pink! 💎
Get ready to step, groove, and feel the beat as we power into Day 4 of the Pink Diamond Wellness & Awareness Event with an electrifying Hip-Hop Step class! This fusion of step aerobics and hip-hop will keep your body moving and your heart pumping in the best way.
No step equipment or experience needed—bring your sneakers, your smile, and your pink spirit as we step up for wellness and breast cancer awareness.
💎 Step up, own the beat, and move for awareness! 💎
Get ready to turn up the heat and move with power as we light up Day 5 of the Pink Diamond Wellness & Awareness Event with Hip Hop Burn! This high-energy dance workout is packed with cardio and strength training to keep your body moving and your confidence glowing.
No dance background needed—come with your energy, your determination, and your pink pride as we burn calories and shine for awareness.
💎 Burn bright, move strong, and shine for the cause! 💎
Get ready to stretch, breathe, and find your balance as we flow into Day 6 of the Pink Diamond Wellness & Awareness Event with a rejuvenating Yoga session! This calming practice combines gentle movement and mindful breathing to restore energy and promote inner peace.
No yoga experience necessary—just bring your mat, your open mind, and your pink spirit as we breathe together for wellness and awareness.
💎 Breathe deeply, stretch fully, and find peace in pink. 💎
Get ready to pause, reflect, and reconnect as we close out Day 7 of the Pink Diamond Wellness & Awareness Event with a restorative Meditation & Mindfulness session. This peaceful practice will help you center your thoughts, honor survivors, and celebrate strength within.
No meditation experience needed—just bring your calm, your focus, and your pink pride as we end the week in unity and awareness.
💎 Pause, reflect, and center your strength in pink. 💎
Experience the full journey of wellness, awareness, and empowerment with our all-access week pass! This ticket grants you entry to every session of the Pink Diamond Wellness & Awareness Event—from energizing fitness classes like Line Dancing, Zumba, Hip-Hop Step, and Hip Hop Burn to restorative practices like Yoga and Meditation, plus our opening live presentation on Breast Health & Nutrition with Ginelle Garro, FNP.
With this pass, you’ll enjoy seven days of movement, mindfulness, and community—all while helping raise funds for My Sister Keeper, a Cleveland-based breast cancer support group.
💎 One ticket. One week. Unlimited wellness, awareness, and sisterhood. 💎
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!