Pink Drank Pool Social

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Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This is a general admission ticket for the event from 3-6pm.
Tickets can be purchased a this price May 1-31 only. Sales end May 31, 2026 at 5pm
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. General admission ticket is for the event from 3-6pm.
Tickets can be purchased from June 1-July 10 at 5pm
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This is a general admission ticket for the event 3-6pm.
This is an early access ticket for the event starting at 2pm and includes a free bottle of wine, and a raffle ticket for a chance to win a magnum of wine. Ticket sales from May 1 to July 5 at 5pm.
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