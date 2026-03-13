San Luis Obispo Elks Lodge 322

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San Luis Obispo Elks Lodge 322

About this event

Pink Drank Pool Social

222 Elks Ln

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, USA

MAY Early Bird
$55
Available until May 31

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This is a general admission ticket for the event from 3-6pm.

Tickets can be purchased a this price May 1-31 only. Sales end May 31, 2026 at 5pm

General Admission
$65

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. General admission ticket is for the event from 3-6pm.

Tickets can be purchased from June 1-July 10 at 5pm


At the door ticket
$75

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This is a general admission ticket for the event 3-6pm.

VIP Ticket
$85

This is an early access ticket for the event starting at 2pm and includes a free bottle of wine, and a raffle ticket for a chance to win a magnum of wine. Ticket sales from May 1 to July 5 at 5pm.

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