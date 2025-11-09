Pink Flower Project's Silent Auction

Starting bid
Rush Hour Escape Room Adventure – $128 Value!
Voucher can be emailed
Grab three friends and put your teamwork to the test with this escape room experience for four at Rush Hour Escape Rooms! Solve puzzles, find clues, and race against the clock for an unforgettable adventure. Perfect for friends, families, or team-building fun!
Starting bid
$25 Orofino Italian Restaurant Gift Card
Gift card can be mailed or delivered
Enjoy authentic Italian cuisine at Orofino! From handmade pasta to fine wines and desserts, this $25 gift card is your ticket to a delicious dining experience in a warm, elegant setting. Perfect for date night or a special night out!
Starting bid
Valued at over $5,000!
Receive a full professional developmental and line edit for a manuscript of up to 80,000 words. This service covers multiple genres and is ideal for authors who want to strengthen and refine their book before sending it to a publisher or editor.
Starting bid
Maintenance Cleaning by Two Moms and a Mop LLC
Valued at $200!
Gift card can be emailed
Enjoy a fresh, sparkling home with a professional maintenance cleaning from Two Moms and a Mop LLC! Known for their reliability and attention to detail, they provide top-quality cleaning that keeps your space looking its best. Perfect for busy families, post-event refreshes, or anyone who deserves a spotless home without the stress. Sit back, relax, and let the pros handle the cleaning!
Starting bid
Value: $104
Gift cards can be mailed or delivered
Experience hours of nonstop fun with four Deluxe Passes to Urban Air Adventure Park! Perfect for families, friends, or thrill-seekers of any age, these passes grant access to a variety of top attractions—jump, climb, soar, and explore one of the most exciting indoor adventure parks around.
Whether you're planning a family outing, celebrating a birthday, or just looking for high-energy entertainment, this package promises an unforgettable experience for everyone.
Starting bid
Value: $124
Gift cards can be mailed or delivered
Get ready for an action-packed day of excitement with four Ultimate Passes to Urban Air Adventure Park! These premium passes unlock access to even more attractions—giving guests the chance to jump, flip, climb, soar, and take on the park’s most thrilling experiences.
Perfect for families, adventure lovers, and anyone looking to make unforgettable memories, this package offers hours of high-energy fun for all ages.
Starting bid
Value: $144
Gift cards can be mailed or delivered
Experience the ultimate day of play with four Platinum Passes to Urban Air Adventure Park! These high-level passes give guests access to nearly every attraction in the park, offering endless action—from climbing and flying to jumping, racing, and exploring.
Perfect for families, birthday outings, or anyone craving maximum adventure, this package delivers premium fun and unforgettable memories.
Starting bid
Urban Air Ultimate Bundle – Valued at Approximately $140
Enjoy a full day of high-flying fun with this Ultimate Bundle! Includes 4 Ultimate Passes, 4 pairs of Urban Air socks, 1 large one-topping pizza, and 4 bottles of water—everything you need for the perfect adventure. Great for families, birthdays, or an exciting day out with friends!
Starting bid
FXBG’s Oddest, Strangest and Most Unusual🦇 Art Gallery & Classes. DIY Venue. Live Music. Vendor Events. Consignment Shop.
Gift cards can be delivered
Starting bid
Treat yourself—or someone you love—to a relaxing escape with this $50 gift card to Collage Spa, paired with a beautifully scented spa candle to bring the calming atmosphere home. Whether used for a massage, facial, or another rejuvenating service, this package offers the perfect blend of pampering and tranquility.
A wonderful choice for anyone in need of self-care and serenity!
Gift cards can be delivered
Starting bid
Valued at over $85!
Refresh your look with this $35 gift certificate to Hair Revival, paired with a curated professional product bundle to keep your hair looking its best long after your appointment. Whether you're ready for a new style, a trim, or a nourishing treatment, this package offers everything you need for healthy, gorgeous hair.
A perfect pick for anyone who loves great hair and great self-care!
Gift cards can be delivered
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a fresh new look with this $50 gift certificate to O Cabela Salon. Step into the chair of a master stylist whose skill, creativity, and personal touch make every appointment feel luxurious. From expert cuts to customized color, she delivers results designed to make you look—and feel—your absolute best.
Perfect for anyone craving a little self-care and standout style!
Gift cards can be mailed or delivered.
Starting bid
Indulge in a personalized beauty experience with this $100 gift certificate to Insure Beauty, LLC. As a non-chemical, mobile salon based (also with a location in downtown) in Fredericksburg, VA, Insure Beauty offers expert services including protective styles like braids and crochet, makeup, and plant-based hair care — all delivered with care and dignity. Whether you want a hair refresh, a new protective style, or a little glam, this certificate gives you the freedom to choose—and the flexibility to book a free consultation online to talk through your perfect look.
Gift certificate can be emailed.
Starting bid
Enjoy the ultimate relaxation with this spa package for two at The Spa at Eastern. Treat yourself and a friend to rejuvenating facials designed to refresh the skin, reduce stress, and create a peaceful escape from everyday life.
Perfect for a mother-daughter outing, best-friends spa day, or a well-deserved self-care break shared with someone special, this experience offers a calming atmosphere and professional skincare treatments that leave you glowing.
A wonderful way to unwind, reconnect, and indulge in a little luxury together.
Gift cards can be mailed or delivered
Starting bid
Spruce up your style with a sweet deal from Life in Stripes Boutique — enjoy $50 off your next order to shop from their joyful, feel-good collections. Whether you’re eyeing a comfy graphic tee or those cute little accessories from their Fun Finds, this gives you the chance to treat yourself (or a friend) to something meaningful.
Life in Stripes is all about bright, playful pieces that spark joy every day. Your $50 credit can help you build your personal style, and feel confident in what you wear — all while leaning into a fun, colorful fashion vibe.
Use it to elevate your wardrobe, pick out something special, or gift a burst of happiness to yourself or someone you love.
Gift card can be emailed.
Starting bid
$150 Party Planning Gift Certificate – Make Your Celebration Unforgettable!
Bring your next event to life with professional party planning services! Perfect for proposals, birthdays, anniversaries, balloon arches, themed setups, and more. Whether you're celebrating a big milestone or creating a picture-perfect moment, this $150 gift certificate can be used toward custom designs and beautifully curated décor that will make any occasion truly special.
Gift card can be emailed.
Starting bid
Enjoy the ultimate relaxation with this spa package for two at The Spa at Eastern. Treat yourself and a friend to rejuvenating facials designed to refresh the skin, reduce stress, and create a peaceful escape from everyday life.
Perfect for a mother-daughter outing, best-friends spa day, or a well-deserved self-care break shared with someone special, this experience offers a calming atmosphere and professional skincare treatments that leave you glowing.
A wonderful way to unwind, reconnect, and indulge in a little luxury together.
Gift cards can be mailed or delivered.
Starting bid
Unleash your creativity and unwind with this $74 gift card to Wine & Design (Fredericksburg, VA). Perfect for a paint-and-sip night with friends, a relaxed date night, or a fun family outing, this certificate gives you access to guided art classes where laughter and imagination take center stage.
An ideal gift for those who love to get creative and make memories!
Gift card can be emailed.
Starting bid
Discover unique, handcrafted treasures with this $25 shop credit to Liz Country Store Gifts, plus two complimentary gifts! Perfect for anyone who loves personalized, one-of-a-kind items, this package allows the winner to explore the shop’s charming collection and select pieces that reflect their style and personality.
Whether it’s home décor, seasonal accents, or thoughtful keepsakes, this gift package is a delightful way to treat yourself—or a loved one—to something truly special.
A wonderful pick for fans of handmade, creative, and meaningful gifts!
Gift card can be emailed.
Starting bid
A charming porch bake stand offering delicious homemade sourdough bread, cookies, muffins, cupcakes, and seasonal treats. Don’t miss the pop-tart bars or the chocolate chip granola! Everything is made with quality ingredients, with organic and gluten-free options available. You can order ahead or swing by the weekend stand—digital payment makes it easy. A wonderful small business to support, and you’re sure to love every bite!
Gift card can be emailed.
Starting bid
Beautiful one of a kind hold quilt wall hanging. Perfect festive decor!
Item can be mailed or delivered. 32”x38”
Starting bid
Valued at over $115!
Find your balance, strength, and inner calm with this 5-class pass to Fredericksburg Yoga & Wellness. Perfect for beginners or seasoned practitioners, this pass offers a variety of classes designed to help you relax, stretch, and recharge both body and mind.
A wonderful choice for anyone looking to invest in wellness, mindfulness, and self-care!
Gift cards can be emailed.
Starting bid
Signed Tony Tolbert Dallas Cowboys Photo – Valued at $150+
A must-have for any Cowboys fan! This autographed Tony Tolbert photograph celebrates one of Dallas’s standout defensive stars. Perfect for sports collectors, fan caves, or anyone who loves NFL memorabilia. A great addition to any collection!
Item can be delivered.
Starting bid
Signed Adam Oates Washington Capitals Photo – Valued at $40
A great piece for any Capitals fan! This autographed photo of NHL legend Adam Oates is a perfect addition to a sports collection, office, or fan space. A memorable keepsake from one of hockey’s greats.
Item can be delivered.
Starting bid
50% Off Any Package at FXBG Rage Room
Unleash some stress and have a blast with 50% off any package at FXBG Rage Room! Choose your favorite smash session—from breakables to themed experiences—and enjoy an unforgettable way to let loose. Perfect for friends, date nights, team-building, or anyone who needs a fun and unique outlet!
Gift card can be mailed or delivered.
Starting bid
Luxuria Totalis Spa Gift Certificate
Relax and rejuvenate with a luxurious treatment at Luxuria Totalis — your choice of spa service to refresh mind, body, and soul. Whether you pick a calming facial, a signature head-spa experience, or a therapeutic massage, this gift certificate offers the chance for total pampering. A perfect treat for someone in need of self-care or a break from daily stress.
Gift card can be mailed or delivered.
Starting bid
Fur Feathers Grooming – Pet Grooming & Pet Care Gift Certificate
Pamper your pet with this special gift from Fur Feathers Grooming! As an in-home pet groomer, Fur Feathers provides personalized, stress-free grooming right in your own space. In addition to grooming services, they also create all-natural pet care products and fun, pet-themed items like T-shirts and stickers. Treat your furry friend to high-quality care and pick up some adorable goodies along the way!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!