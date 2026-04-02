Don Harrington Discovery Center Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Don Harrington Discovery Center Foundation Inc

About this event

Pink Floyd Laser Light Show

1200 Streit Dr

Amarillo, TX 79106, USA

4:00 PM Ticket Only
$5

Reserves one spot for the 4:00 showing of the Pink Floyd Laser Light Show.

A free box of popcorn is included with purchase.

4:00 PM Ticket + General Admission
$10

Reserves one spot for the 4:00 showing of the Pink Floyd Laser Light Show.

A free box of popcorn is included with purchase.

5:00 PM Ticket Only
$5

Reserves one spot for the 5:00 showing of the Pink Floyd Laser Light Show.

A free box of popcorn is included with purchase.

5:00 PM Ticket + General Admission
$10

Reserves one spot for the 5:00 showing of the Pink Floyd Laser Light Show.

A free box of popcorn is included with purchase.

6:00 PM Ticket Only
$5

Reserves one spot for the 6:00 showing of the Pink Floyd Laser Light show.

A free box of popcorn is included with purchase.

6:00 PM Ticket + General Admisson
$10

Reserves one spot for the 6:00 showing of the Pink Floyd Laser Light show.

A free box of popcorn is included with purchase.

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