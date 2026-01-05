Pearl And Ivy Educational Foundation Inc

2026 16th Annual Pink Hat Tea

The Westin Washington DC Downtown 999 9th Street NW Washington

DC 20001

General Admission
$175

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

General Admission - Comp Tickets
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Complimentary Guest Ticket

General Admission - 1 Table
$1,750

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and your guests at a table of 10.

ICON Sponsor
$15,000

Exclusive recognition as an ICON sponsor. Recognition in pre-event, onsite and post-event communications

  • 1 table or 10-tickets
Impact Partner - Sponsor
$7,500

The Impact Partner Sponsorship is intended for contributors looking to provide substantial support for community progress and educational initiatives, offering the following:


High-level visibility across digital media and the event program

Secondary placement of your logo on physical event signage

  • Includes 5 Tickets
Luminary Sponsor
$5,000

Significant branding in both online and printed resources

logo display at venue

  • Includes 4 Tickets
Visionary Sponsor
$2,500

Visionary Sponsors help facilitate future-oriented opportunities and impact, receiving: Inclusion in the digital assets and event program

Presence on onsite signage for sponsors

  • Includes 2 Tickets
Steward Sponsor
$1,000

The Steward Sponsorship is vital for advancing excellence through significant leadership support and comprises

Formal acknowledgement within the official event program and sponsor roster

  • Tickets not included
Ally Sponsor
$600

The Ally Sponsorship supports continued excellence through leadership commitment, offering:

Recognition within the distinguished sponsor listing.

  • Tickets not included
Contributor Sponsor
$350

The Supporter Tier demonstrates a profound belief in the PIEF mission, including:

Name acknowledgement in the sponsor roster

  • Tickets not included
Friends Circle Sponsor
$100

Community support is valued at every level, and this tier includes:

Acknowledgement by name in the sponsor listing.

  • Tickets not included
1 Hat Raffle Ticket
$10

1 chance to win.

