Pink Ice Ball Sponsorships 2025

Reserved Seating for Twenty (20) Guests, Twenty Guest Tickets for VIP Reception, Recognition during 2025 Pink Ice Scholarship Gala as the Presenting Sponsor. One full page ad on the back outside cover of the 2025 Pink Ice Scholarship Souvenir Journal, Company Logo listed on the Sponsor Recognition page, the Souvenir Journal, and the Sponsorship Banner, Name Recognition in media releases issued regarding the event.

