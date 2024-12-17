Pink Ice Ball Sponsorships 2025

Reserved Seating for Twenty (20) Guests, Twenty Guest Tickets for VIP Reception, Recognition during 2025 Pink Ice Scholarship Gala as the Presenting Sponsor. One full page ad on the back outside cover of the 2025 Pink Ice Scholarship Souvenir Journal, Company Logo listed on the Sponsor Recognition page, the Souvenir Journal, and the Sponsorship Banner, Name Recognition in media releases issued regarding the event.
Reserved Seating for Twenty (20) Guests, Twenty Guest Tickets for VIP Reception, Recognition during 2025 Pink Ice Scholarship Gala as the Presenting Sponsor. One full page ad on the back outside cover of the 2025 Pink Ice Scholarship Souvenir Journal, Company Logo listed on the Sponsor Recognition page, the Souvenir Journal, and the Sponsorship Banner, Name Recognition in media releases issued regarding the event.
Entertainment Sponsor
$20,000
Reserved Seating for Twenty (20) Guests, Twenty Guest Tickets for VIP Reception, Recognition during 2025 Pink Ice Scholarship Gala as the Entertainment Sponsor. One full page ad in the 2025 Pink Ice Scholarship Souvenir Journal, Entertainment Sponsor Banner, Company Logo listed on the Sponsor Recognition page, the Souvenir Journal, and the Sponsorship Banner.
Reserved Seating for Twenty (20) Guests, Twenty Guest Tickets for VIP Reception, Recognition during 2025 Pink Ice Scholarship Gala as the Entertainment Sponsor. One full page ad in the 2025 Pink Ice Scholarship Souvenir Journal, Entertainment Sponsor Banner, Company Logo listed on the Sponsor Recognition page, the Souvenir Journal, and the Sponsorship Banner.
VIP Reception Sponsor
$10,000
Reserved Seating for Twenty (20) Guests, Twenty Guest Tickets for VIP Reception, Recognition during 2025 Pink Ice Scholarship Gala as the VIP Reception Sponsor. One full page ad in the 2025 Pink Ice Scholarship Souvenir Journal, VIP Reception Host Banner, Company Logo listed on the Sponsor Recognition page, the Souvenir Journal, and the Sponsorship Banner.
Reserved Seating for Twenty (20) Guests, Twenty Guest Tickets for VIP Reception, Recognition during 2025 Pink Ice Scholarship Gala as the VIP Reception Sponsor. One full page ad in the 2025 Pink Ice Scholarship Souvenir Journal, VIP Reception Host Banner, Company Logo listed on the Sponsor Recognition page, the Souvenir Journal, and the Sponsorship Banner.
Gold Sponsorship
$5,000
Reserved Seating for Ten (10) Guests, Ten Guest Tickets for VIP Reception, Recognition during 2025 Pink Ice Scholarship Gala as a Gold Sponsor. One half-page ad in the 2025 Pink Ice Scholarship Souvenir Journal. Company Logo listed on the Sponsor Recognition page, the Souvenir Journal, and the Sponsorship Banner.
Reserved Seating for Ten (10) Guests, Ten Guest Tickets for VIP Reception, Recognition during 2025 Pink Ice Scholarship Gala as a Gold Sponsor. One half-page ad in the 2025 Pink Ice Scholarship Souvenir Journal. Company Logo listed on the Sponsor Recognition page, the Souvenir Journal, and the Sponsorship Banner.
Silver Sponsorship
$2,500
Reserved Seating for Ten (10) Guests, Ten Guest Tickets for VIP Reception, Recognition during 2025 Pink Ice Scholarship Gala as a Silver Sponsor. One half- page ad in the 2025 Pink Ice Scholarship Souvenir Journal, Company Logo listed on the Sponsor Recognition page, the Souvenir Journal, and
the Sponsorship Banner.
Reserved Seating for Ten (10) Guests, Ten Guest Tickets for VIP Reception, Recognition during 2025 Pink Ice Scholarship Gala as a Silver Sponsor. One half- page ad in the 2025 Pink Ice Scholarship Souvenir Journal, Company Logo listed on the Sponsor Recognition page, the Souvenir Journal, and
the Sponsorship Banner.
Table Sponsorship
$1,500
Reserved Seating for Ten (10) Guests, Ten Guest Tickets for VIP Reception, Company Logo listed in the "Table Sponsor" section of the Souvenir Journal, and on the Sponsorship Banner.
Reserved Seating for Ten (10) Guests, Ten Guest Tickets for VIP Reception, Company Logo listed in the "Table Sponsor" section of the Souvenir Journal, and on the Sponsorship Banner.
Friends of Ethels Daughters
$1,000
Two (2) Guest Tickets for VIP Reception
Company Logo listed in the "Sponsor Recognition" section of the Souvenir Journal, and on the Sponsorship Banner.
Two (2) Guest Tickets for VIP Reception
Company Logo listed in the "Sponsor Recognition" section of the Souvenir Journal, and on the Sponsorship Banner.
Add a donation for Ethels Daughters Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!