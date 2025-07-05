Pink In The City “ON THE BEACH” Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
913 South “I” St, Pensacola, FL 32502, USA
Starting bid
Designed for the whiskey lovers or those looking to begin loving whiskey. This adult entertainment basket can be gifted to the whiskey lover in your life or used for a night with friends.
Basket content includes:
Valued at $130
Starting bid
Perfect for a date night or a picnic with that special person. Are you seeking the perfect gift for the wine connoisseur in your life? Look no further. This specially curated wine and cheese basket includes everything you need for a relaxing evening.
Wine & Cheese Basket Contents:
Value $300
Starting bid
A staple in the cosmetic industry, Mary Kay has been changing the lives of women for over 60 years. This basket is filled with Mary Kay products that can be used by any lady to enhance her beauty.
Valued at $200
Starting bid
Beautiful roll styled bling rhinestone clutch. Turn heads with this versatile purse that can be styled with black, silver or gold accessories.
Valued at $113
Starting bid
Art deco cocktail clutch. For the fashionable diva who is not afraid to be bold and loves color! This bag is an accessory must-have!!
Valued at $100
Starting bid
Bring any shoe of your choosing and have it transformed into red bottoms, pink bottoms or any color you desire for a standout fashion statement!
Starting bid
Michele's Ladies Apparel offered this beautiful pink and rhinestone set ready to be accompanied by a dazzling ensemble.
Valued at $60
Starting bid
Michele's Ladies Apparel offered this gorgeous set. Acquire this ensemble to be ready for the next ball or gala. Versatile and can be styled with any color.
Valued at $60
Starting bid
A professional photo shoot to capture a milestone birthday, an important accomplishment or just simply capture your unique beauty!
Package Includes:
Valued at $185.00
Starting bid
Stay connected on PC tablet. Easily portable and perfect to surf the web, stream or conduct business.
Basket Content Includes:
Valued at $110
Starting bid
Basil Hayden's mellow, refined and subtly sweet flavor is approachable and welcoming to bourbon lovers and newcomers alike—making it the perfect complement for all occasions.Perfect gift someone or keep for yourself!
Barrel Gift Set Includes:
Valued at $190
Starting bid
From COACH, the Denim Cargo Backpack features:
Valued at $340
Starting bid
Basket includes:
Valued at $180
Starting bid
Enjoy an outing at the local baseball game. Perfect for families, friends and co workers!
Great gift for the baseball lover in your life!
Basket Includes
Valued at $60
Starting bid
Experience the latest in high-end fashion. No more time spent trying to find the clasp. These beautiful pieces have magnetic closure and make any lady look amazing in a second to walk out the door!
Valued at $60
Starting bid
Experience the latest in high-end fashion. No more time spent trying to close the clasp. These beautiful pieces have magnetic closure and make any lady look amazing in a second to walk out the door!
Valued at $60
Starting bid
Keep everything a secret in this puffer clutch. Neutral for those special events when softness is preferred.
Value $20
Starting bid
Pamper yourself or give as a gift.
Basket Includes:
Value $55
Starting bid
Beautifully wrapped in pink Pampered Chef Box. Pampered Chef Items to make your own pizza. Perfect for family pizza nights.
Pampered Chef Box Contents:
Valued at $200
Starting bid
Don’t miss this opportunity to own this one of a kind cap designed for the distinguished AKA that makes a statement every time she steps out on the yard! The owner of this hat will have others green with envy. Great gift for a neo. You will turn heads and no one will have this designer custom look- but you!!
Starting bid
This custom hat is so cold! The details will make the Alpha man sporting this look standout with style and individuality! Don‘t pass up the chance to show your uniqueness and frat pride.
Starting bid
Elevate your DST paraphernalia with this cutom, one of a kind cap designed for the fashionable diva!
Starting bid
Custom cap ready to be styled for the distinguished Que in your life. One lucky Omega man will sport this designer item!
Starting bid
Zeta women with a pallet for unique items should not miss this opportunity to own this custom designed cap.
Starting bid
Custom cap that any Sigma man should be proud to wear.
Starting bid
Any Sigma Gamma Rho woman would be proud to wear this custom designed cap.
Starting bid
Great choice for any Nupe. This custom cap is ready to be paired with other Kappa attire. Great for the upcoming homecoming season.
Starting bid
Show your love for Iota Phi Theta with this custom hat.
Starting bid
Moissanite, a beautiful colorless gemstone with extreme fire. Moissanites are 10% more brilliant than a diamond, and also disperses over two times more colored sparkle than diamond, ruby, emerald, or sapphire. Moissanites' beauty and brilliance will last forever and won’t disappear overtime.
Value $140
Starting bid
Be the standout and never lose your technology. Carry your laptop and phone with designer styles items.
Value $70
Starting bid
Designer Case to protect your iPhone.
Value $50
Starting bid
From Italian roots in Asti to becoming the world’s favorite semi-sweet, semi-sparkling wine, Stella Rosa®brings a burst of flavor to every Stellabration.
Basket Contents:
Value $35
Starting bid
White Linen by Estee Lauder is a crisp and clean feminine fragrance for the graceful woman. This classic scent is ideal for any time of the year.
Valued at $35
Starting bid
For the woman who finds magic between the pages, the She Reads gift basket is the ultimate indulgence. Curated with cozy comforts and literary charm, this basket transforms any reading nook into her personal escape.
Inside she’ll discover:
Thoughtfully chosen books of inspiration to lift her spirit.
A coloring book to encourage mindfulness.
A journal and pen set to jot the things which matter most to you.
A personal library kit for cataloging your favorite reads.
An herbal tea blend and chic mug to sip while she turns the pages.
A touch of sweetness (because every good story pairs well with chocolate).
A softly scented candle to set the mood:
A cozy pair of socks to curl up in.
…and a few other chic goodies.
The She Reads basket is an invitation to slow down, escape, and savor the joy of reading.
Value $150
Starting bid
This basket is for the health conscious lady that rises each morning with confidence. You will be sipping “oh so pretty” from this blown glass pink mug adorned with pearl accents and the handle adorns a tea rose & green leaf. Pictures do not do this beautiful blown glass mug justice. Included in this basket is the popular Ryze Mushroom Coffee. You'll get jitter-free energy that boosts gut health, immunity, and your mood. Basket is sprinkled with colombian coffee hard candies.
Value $70
Starting bid
This basket is especially curated for the virgin consumers. Mocktail time is for girlfriends, sisters, or sorors. There’s no need to miss out on stylish entertaining of guests just because you don’t drink alcohol. Enjoy conversations sitting on the couch or back porch sipping from these beautiful goblets, enjoying charcuterie board snacks!
Basket Includes:
Value $70
Starting bid
Maiden voyage and the first ever of its kind- PITC features the 2025 Mystery Tree. Take a chance. No scratchIng or selecting numbers. Simply bid and then out bid your competitors. Winning bidder will receive all of the gift cards associated with the tree.
The mystery is two-fold:
Guaranteed to be of higher value than the set starting bid!
Good luck!
Starting bid
Self care can be a breeze with this specialty basket. All of the essential items you need for those necessary self care days. This beautiful woven keepsake basket is filled with all of your needs for a relaxing night or day at home. Perfect gift for that special lady or girl that need to be reminded that it’s ok to take care of yourself!
The Spa basket contains:
Value $150
Starting bid
This Willow Picnic Basket for 4 Persons with Waterproof Blanket and Insulated Cooler Compartment, Large Wicker Hamper Basket Sets for Camping, Outdoors, Valentine's Day, Christmas, Birthday, Romantic Dates, Gifting, and Any other Occassion!
*Food items not included.
Value $70
Starting bid
Perfect gift for the “handyman“ in your life or new homeowner.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!