Pink In The City “ON THE BEACH” Silent Auction

Whiskey Lovers Gift Basket item
Whiskey Lovers Gift Basket
$70

Starting bid

Designed for the whiskey lovers or those looking to begin loving whiskey. This adult entertainment basket can be gifted to the whiskey lover in your life or used for a night with friends.


Basket content includes:

  • Crown Royal Peach
  • Proper Twelve Irish Apple
  • The Macallan 12-Scotch Whiskey
  • Set of 6 whiskey glasses
  • Brookstone Golf Ball Ice Molds
  • Chocolates and pistachios
  • Keepsake Basket

Valued at $130

Wine & Cheese Basket item
Wine & Cheese Basket
$90

Starting bid

Perfect for a date night or a picnic with that special person. Are you seeking the perfect gift for the wine connoisseur in your life? Look no further. This specially curated wine and cheese basket includes everything you need for a relaxing evening.


Wine & Cheese Basket Contents:

  • Bottle of Mauricio Lorca Sauvignon Blanc 2019
  • Bottle of Rick Boyer Bonsai Blend - Santa Barbara Country 2018
  • Bottle of Akiyoshi Chardonnay 2018
  • Two (2) Wine Glasses
  • Wine Chef Towel
  • Eight (8) Piece Electric Wine Set Includes: Electric Corkscrew, Aerator/Pourer, Preserver & Two (2) Stoppers, Foil Cutter, Drip Collar, Charging Base
  • Summer Sausage, Cheese, Crackers, Preserve, Belgian Mustard, Olives, Nuts & Chocolates
  • Keepsake Basket


Value $300

Mary Kay Basket item
Mary Kay Basket
$60

Starting bid

A staple in the cosmetic industry, Mary Kay has been changing the lives of women for over 60 years. This basket is filled with Mary Kay products that can be used by any lady to enhance her beauty.


Valued at $200

Lee Tracy Fashion Design Purse item
Lee Tracy Fashion Design Purse
$50

Starting bid

Beautiful roll styled bling rhinestone clutch. Turn heads with this versatile purse that can be styled with black, silver or gold accessories.


Valued at $113

Lee Tracy Geo Fashion Purse item
Lee Tracy Geo Fashion Purse
$50

Starting bid

Art deco cocktail clutch. For the fashionable diva who is not afraid to be bold and loves color! This bag is an accessory must-have!!


Valued at $100

Simoneaux Red Bottom (Pink Bottom) Shoe item
Simoneaux Red Bottom (Pink Bottom) Shoe
$25

Starting bid

Bring any shoe of your choosing and have it transformed into red bottoms, pink bottoms or any color you desire for a standout fashion statement!

Michele's Pink Rhinestone Jewelry Set item
Michele's Pink Rhinestone Jewelry Set
$30

Starting bid

Michele's Ladies Apparel offered this beautiful pink and rhinestone set ready to be accompanied by a dazzling ensemble.


Valued at $60

Michele's Iridescent Jewelry Set item
Michele's Iridescent Jewelry Set
$30

Starting bid

Michele's Ladies Apparel offered this gorgeous set. Acquire this ensemble to be ready for the next ball or gala. Versatile and can be styled with any color.


Valued at $60

Jordan Street Professional Photography Session item
Jordan Street Professional Photography Session
$100

Starting bid

A professional photo shoot to capture a milestone birthday, an important accomplishment or just simply capture your unique beauty!


Package Includes:

  • One Hour Session for up to two (2) people
  • One Outfit Choice
  • One Location of your choice in Pensacola or Landmark Studio
  • Online Gallery with all of the best images from the photoshoot
  • Choice of three (3)favorite proofs professionally edited to an online album to order, download and share

Valued at $185.00

Technology Basket item
Technology Basket
$85

Starting bid

Stay connected on PC tablet. Easily portable and perfect to surf the web, stream or conduct business.


Basket Content Includes:

  • Android PC Tablet
  • Tablet Case
  • Earbuds
  • Keepsake Basket


Valued at $110

Whiskey Barrel item
Whiskey Barrel
$100

Starting bid

ARTFULLY AGED FOR 
TIMELESS TASTE

Basil Hayden's mellow, refined and subtly sweet flavor is approachable and welcoming to bourbon lovers and newcomers alike—making it the perfect complement for all occasions.Perfect gift someone or keep for yourself!


Barrel Gift Set Includes:

  • Bottle of Basil Hayden Kentucky Straight Borbon Whiskey
  • Mixology & Craft Whiskey Set
  • Two - 10 oz lead free crystal glasses
  • Eight (8) Granite Stones
  • Two (2) Stone Slate Coasters
  • Velvet Bag
  • Whiskey Cocktail Cards
  • Various Snacks for the Man Cave
  • Keepsake Barrel

Valued at $190

Coach Denim Bag item
Coach Denim Bag
$150

Starting bid

From COACH, the Denim Cargo Backpack features: 

  • Denim and refined calf leather
  • Inside snap pocket
  • Zip closure,
  • Fabric lining
  • Top handle with 2 drop
  • Outside zip pocket
  • Adjustable shoulder straps
  • Fits a 16" laptop
  • Approx. 13" L x 15" H x 5.5" W

Valued at $340

Uncle Nearest Whiskey Taster Basket item
Uncle Nearest Whiskey Taster Basket
$90

Starting bid

Basket includes:

  • Crystal Whiskey Set- Decanter Whiskey Glasses
  • Uncle Nearest 1884 Whiskey
  • The Macallan Scotch Whiskey Minature
  • Jack Daniel’s Minature
  • Coasters
  • Ice Mold
  • Chocolates
  • Pistachios
  • Oven Baked Crackers
  • Keepsake Baskket

Valued at $180

Blue Wahoos Experience item
Blue Wahoos Experience
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy an outing at the local baseball game. Perfect for families, friends and co workers!

Great gift for the baseball lover in your life!


Basket Includes

  • Four (4) Game Ticket Vouchers
  • Blue Wahoos Duffle Bag
  • Derrick Brooks Commemorative Bobble Head
  • Air Force Bobble Heads
  • Blue Wahoos Lunch Tote
  • Other Blue Wahoos Swag

Valued at $60

Pink Multi-String Beads item
Pink Multi-String Beads
$30

Starting bid

Experience the latest in high-end fashion.  No more time spent trying to find the clasp.  These beautiful pieces have magnetic closure and make any lady look amazing in a second to walk out the door! 


Valued at $60

Green Multi-String Beads w/Magnetic Closure item
Green Multi-String Beads w/Magnetic Closure
$30

Starting bid

Experience the latest in high-end fashion.  No more time spent trying to close the clasp.  These beautiful pieces have magnetic closure and make any lady look amazing in a second to walk out the door! 


Valued at $60

VS Puffer Clutch item
VS Puffer Clutch
$10

Starting bid

Keep everything a secret in this puffer clutch. Neutral for those special events when softness is preferred.


Value $20

Pampered Pink item
Pampered Pink
$15

Starting bid

Pamper yourself or give as a gift.


Basket Includes:

  • Bath and Body Works Body Wash & Mist
  • Double Wick Candle
  • Avon Lipstick (Pink)
  • Pretty In Pink Nail Polish Set (5 shades of pink)
  • Pink Loofah

Value $55

Pampered Chef- Pizza Box item
Pampered Chef- Pizza Box
$60

Starting bid

Beautifully wrapped in pink Pampered Chef Box. Pampered Chef Items to make your own pizza. Perfect for family pizza nights.


Pampered Chef Box Contents:

  • Pizza Peel (Wooden Board)
  • Pizza Scissors
  • Pizza & Crust Cutter
  • Half Pie Pan& Server Set
  • Everything But Pizza Seasoning Mix
  • One (1) Pie Crust Mix
  • Three (3) Pizza Crust Mix


Valued at $200

Custom Alpha Kappa Alpha Cap item
Custom Alpha Kappa Alpha Cap
$50

Starting bid

Don’t miss this opportunity to own this one of a kind cap designed for the distinguished AKA that makes a statement every time she steps out on the yard! The owner of this hat will have others green with envy. Great gift for a neo. You will turn heads and no one will have this designer custom look- but you!!

Custom Alpha Phi Alpha Cap item
Custom Alpha Phi Alpha Cap
$50

Starting bid

This custom hat is so cold! The details will make the Alpha man sporting this look standout with style and individuality! Don‘t pass up the chance to show your uniqueness and frat pride.

Custom Delta Sigma Theta Cap item
Custom Delta Sigma Theta Cap
$50

Starting bid

Elevate your DST paraphernalia with this cutom, one of a kind cap designed for the fashionable diva!

Custom Omega Psi Phi Cap item
Custom Omega Psi Phi Cap
$50

Starting bid

Custom cap ready to be styled for the distinguished Que in your life. One lucky Omega man will sport this designer item!

Custom Zeta Phi Beta Cap item
Custom Zeta Phi Beta Cap
$50

Starting bid

Zeta women with a pallet for unique items should not miss this opportunity to own this custom designed cap.

Phi Beta Sigma Custom Cap item
Phi Beta Sigma Custom Cap
$50

Starting bid

Custom cap that any Sigma man should be proud to wear.

Custom Sigma Gamma Rho Cap item
Custom Sigma Gamma Rho Cap
$50

Starting bid

Any Sigma Gamma Rho woman would be proud to wear this custom designed cap.

Custom Kappa Alpha Psi Cap item
Custom Kappa Alpha Psi Cap
$50

Starting bid

Great choice for any Nupe. This custom cap is ready to be paired with other Kappa attire. Great for the upcoming homecoming season.

Custom Iota Phi Theta Cap item
Custom Iota Phi Theta Cap
$50

Starting bid

Show your love for Iota Phi Theta with this custom hat.

Moissanite Fine Jewelry Necklace item
Moissanite Fine Jewelry Necklace
$75

Starting bid

Moissanite, a beautiful colorless gemstone with extreme fire. Moissanites are 10% more brilliant than a diamond, and also disperses over two times more colored sparkle than diamond, ruby, emerald, or sapphire. Moissanites' beauty and brilliance will last forever and won’t disappear overtime.



Value $140

Lily Pultizer Tech Set item
Lily Pultizer Tech Set
$45

Starting bid

Be the standout and never lose your technology. Carry your laptop and phone with designer styles items.

  • Lily Pulitzer Tech Pocket
  • Lily Pulitzer Laptop Tech Sleeve


Value $70

Kate Spade iPhone 15 Pro Case item
Kate Spade iPhone 15 Pro Case
$20

Starting bid

Designer Case to protect your iPhone.

  • Protective Case for MagSafe
  • Built-in magnets work with MagSafe
  • Wireless charge and 5G Compatible
  • Antimicrobial technology
  • 10ft Drop tested


Value $50

Stella Rosa Wine Basket item
Stella Rosa Wine Basket
$25

Starting bid

From Italian roots in Asti to becoming the world’s favorite semi-sweet, semi-sparkling wine, Stella Rosa®brings a burst of flavor to every Stellabration.


Basket Contents:

  • Two (2) Bottles of Stella Rose
  • Two (2) Wine Glasses
  • Chocolates
  • Snacks


Value $35


White Linen Estee Lauder item
White Linen Estee Lauder
$15

Starting bid

White Linen by Estee Lauder is a crisp and clean feminine fragrance for the graceful woman. This classic scent is ideal for any time of the year.


Valued at $35

She Reads Gift Basket item
She Reads Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

For the woman who finds magic between the pages, the She Reads gift basket is the ultimate indulgence. Curated with cozy comforts and literary charm, this basket transforms any reading nook into her personal escape. 


Inside she’ll discover: 


Thoughtfully chosen books of inspiration to lift her spirit. 


A coloring book to encourage mindfulness. 


A journal and pen set to jot the things which matter most to you. 


A personal library kit for cataloging your favorite reads. 


An herbal tea blend and chic mug to sip while she turns the pages. 


A touch of sweetness (because every good story pairs well with chocolate). 


A softly scented candle to set the mood: 


A cozy pair of socks to curl up in. 


…and a few other chic goodies. 


The She Reads basket is an invitation to slow down, escape, and savor the joy of reading. 


Value $150


Still I RYZE Basket item
Still I RYZE Basket
$30

Starting bid

This basket is for the health conscious lady that rises each morning with confidence. You will be sipping “oh so pretty” from this blown glass pink mug adorned with pearl accents and the handle adorns a tea rose & green leaf. Pictures do not do this beautiful blown glass mug justice. Included in this basket is the popular Ryze Mushroom Coffee. You'll get jitter-free energy that boosts gut health, immunity, and your mood. Basket is sprinkled with colombian coffee hard candies.


Value $70

Mocktail Time Basket item
Mocktail Time Basket
$30

Starting bid

This basket is especially curated for the virgin consumers. Mocktail time is for girlfriends, sisters, or sorors. There’s no need to miss out on stylish entertaining of guests just because you don’t drink alcohol. Enjoy conversations sitting on the couch or back porch sipping from these beautiful goblets, enjoying charcuterie board snacks!


Basket Includes:

  • Martinelli‘s Sparkling Apple-Cranberry
  • Two (2) Beautifully Painted Wine Goblets
  • Hickory Farms Summer Sausage
  • Hickory Farms Golden Toasted Crackers
  • Dove Chocolates

Value $70

Seas The Day- Mystery Tree item
Seas The Day- Mystery Tree
$100

Starting bid

Maiden voyage and the first ever of its kind- PITC features the 2025 Mystery Tree. Take a chance. No scratchIng or selecting numbers. Simply bid and then out bid your competitors. Winning bidder will receive all of the gift cards associated with the tree.


The mystery is two-fold:

  • Mystery stores, restaurants or gift cards for service providers
  • Mystery total combined value of gift cards

Guaranteed to be of higher value than the set starting bid!


Good luck!

Breeze Away Spa Basket item
Breeze Away Spa Basket
$50

Starting bid

Self care can be a breeze with this specialty basket. All of the essential items you need for those necessary self care days. This beautiful woven keepsake basket is filled with all of your needs for a relaxing night or day at home. Perfect gift for that special lady or girl that need to be reminded that it’s ok to take care of yourself!


The Spa basket contains:  

  • Mr. Teal’s Pink Bath Salt
  • Bath and Body Works Stressfree Candle
  • Lotion & Soap
  • Nighttime Eye Gel
  • Pink Eye Mask
  • Spa Foot File
  • Towel Wrap
  • And Other Items

Value $150

“Pink-nic Time” Basket item
“Pink-nic Time” Basket
$45

Starting bid

This Willow Picnic Basket for 4 Persons with Waterproof Blanket and Insulated Cooler Compartment, Large Wicker Hamper Basket Sets for Camping, Outdoors, Valentine's Day, Christmas, Birthday, Romantic Dates, Gifting, and Any other Occassion!

*Food items not included.


Value $70

Toolset
$30

Starting bid

Perfect gift for the “handyman“ in your life or new homeowner.

