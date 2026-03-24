Pink in The Park - Sandi Harms

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Pink in The Park - Sandi Harms

About this event

Pink in The Park - Sandi Harms

21 E Main St

Norwood Young America, MN 55397, USA

Adult Meal Ticket - Roast Beef
$30
Available until Jun 20

Pre-Sale Adult Dinner $30, Pre-Sale Kids Meal $8 - Day of event pricing $35 Adult Dinner and $10 Kids Meal.


Adult Meal Ticket - Chicken
$30
Available until Jun 20

Pre-Sale Adult Dinner $30, Pre-Sale Kids Meal $8 - Day of event pricing $35 Adult Dinner and $10 Kids Meal.

Children's Meal Ticket - Hotdog/Chips and beverage
$8
Available until Jun 20

Pre-Sale Adult Dinner $30, Pre-Sale Kids Meal $8 - Day of event pricing $35 Adult Dinner and $10 Kids Meal.

Individual 5K Color Run/1 Mile Walk
$40

You can run/walk the full 5K or you can use Sandi's 1 mile shortcut! Either way - it's a COLOR run/walk! Be prepared to get PINKED!

4 person Group 5K Color Run/1Mile Walk
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Have a team? Get creative with your outfits! Got a tutu?! Wear it! Everyone is encouraged to dress in your best pink get up! Let's have some fun!

Color Run - Pretty in Pink Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsorship Opportunity to Sponsor out 5K Color Run/Walk!

Golf Simulator - Power in Pink Sponsor
$500

Sponsorship Opportunity to Sponsor the Golf Simulator!

Mammo-Glam Sponsor
$250

Sponsorship Opportunity!

Simply the Breast Sponsor
Pay what you can

Sponsorship Opportunity to sponsor a donation of any size!

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