Pink in The Park - Sandi Harms

About this event
Pre-Sale Adult Dinner $30, Pre-Sale Kids Meal $8 - Day of event pricing $35 Adult Dinner and $10 Kids Meal.
Pre-Sale Adult Dinner $30, Pre-Sale Kids Meal $8 - Day of event pricing $35 Adult Dinner and $10 Kids Meal.
Pre-Sale Adult Dinner $30, Pre-Sale Kids Meal $8 - Day of event pricing $35 Adult Dinner and $10 Kids Meal.
You can run/walk the full 5K or you can use Sandi's 1 mile shortcut! Either way - it's a COLOR run/walk! Be prepared to get PINKED!
Have a team? Get creative with your outfits! Got a tutu?! Wear it! Everyone is encouraged to dress in your best pink get up! Let's have some fun!
Sponsorship Opportunity to Sponsor out 5K Color Run/Walk!
Sponsorship Opportunity to Sponsor the Golf Simulator!
Sponsorship Opportunity!
Sponsorship Opportunity to sponsor a donation of any size!
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