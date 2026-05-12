Ivy Incorporated

Hosted by

Ivy Incorporated

About this event

Pink on the Green Charity Golf Tournament

201 Belmont Clb Wy

Rocky Mount, NC 27804, USA

Title Sponsor
$5,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Logo/name included on top sponsor banner, two foursomes, and 4 additional beverage tickets.

Corporate Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Logo/name included on top sponsor banner, one foursome, and 2 additional beverage tickets.

Course Sponsor
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes one foursome and sponsorship recognition.

Lunch Sponsor
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes one foursome and sponsorship recognition

Prize Sponsor
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes one foursome and sponsorship recognition.

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsorship recognition only

Putting Green Sponsor
$600

Sponsorship recognition only.

Foursome and Hole Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes greens and carts fees, refreshments, lunch, goodie bag, and sponsorship recognition.

Foursome
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes greens and carts fees, refreshments, lunch, and goodie bag.

Driving Range Sponsor
$300

Sponsor recognition only

Hole Sponsor
$250

Sponsorship recognition only

Individual Golfer - early bird
$100
Available until Jul 1

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Individual Golfer
$125
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Golf Clinic - Session 1 (11:00am)
$65

Learn the basics with a golf pro during the tournament

Golf Clinic - Session 2 (1:00pm)
$65

Learn the basics of golf with a professional golfer.

Add a donation for Ivy Incorporated

$

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