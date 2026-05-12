Pink on the Green Charity Golf Tournament

About this event
Logo/name included on top sponsor banner, two foursomes, and 4 additional beverage tickets.
Logo/name included on top sponsor banner, one foursome, and 2 additional beverage tickets.
Includes one foursome and sponsorship recognition.
Includes one foursome and sponsorship recognition
Includes one foursome and sponsorship recognition.
Sponsorship recognition only
Sponsorship recognition only.
Includes greens and carts fees, refreshments, lunch, goodie bag, and sponsorship recognition.
Includes greens and carts fees, refreshments, lunch, and goodie bag.
Sponsor recognition only
Sponsorship recognition only
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Learn the basics with a golf pro during the tournament
Learn the basics of golf with a professional golfer.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!