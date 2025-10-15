Liberian Collective ORG

Pink Out at Cozy Cork

2132 Britt St suite 213

Grayson, GA 30017, USA

Pink Out Ticket + Donation
$30

Includes:
🍷 Wine tasting experience at Cozy Cork
🎀 A portion of proceeds will be granted to the Emory Winship Cancer Institute in support of cancer research and patient care.


Each non-refundable ticket includes a wine tasting experience (valued at $20) with a $10 charitable contribution.


Wear pink to put a cork in cancer and join us for a meaningful evening of wine and awareness!

