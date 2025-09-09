The Sonia D. Peterson Foundation Inc

Hosted by

The Sonia D. Peterson Foundation Inc

About this event

PINK OUT FUNDRAISER ATV RIDE

19505 Crosby Fwy

Houston, TX 77049, USA

RESERVE MY ATV SPOT
$15

This is a DEPOSIT that ONLY reserves your ATV spot. This deposit WILL go towards your final cost of your ATV Rental. Final cost MUST be paid in CASH.


Single ATV Rental: $100

Double ATV Rental: $150


Park Admissioin: $20.00 (Must be paid in Cash)

FREE PARKING


Please Note that this deposit is NOT refundable.

Pink Mask & Goggles
$21

Don’t worry we have the perfect pink gear for this PINK OUT ATV RIDE for you. This is a pink ski mask & goggle set!


The ski mask is great for covering the head to avoid any debris or mud and of course the goggles protect the eyes 😎

Add a donation for The Sonia D. Peterson Foundation Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!