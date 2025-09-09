PINK OUT FUNDRAISER ATV RIDE

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About this event
Houston, TX 77049, USA
This is a DEPOSIT that ONLY reserves your ATV spot. This deposit WILL go towards your final cost of your ATV Rental. Final cost MUST be paid in CASH.
Single ATV Rental: $100
Double ATV Rental: $150
Park Admissioin: $20.00 (Must be paid in Cash)
FREE PARKING
Please Note that this deposit is NOT refundable.
Don’t worry we have the perfect pink gear for this PINK OUT ATV RIDE for you. This is a pink ski mask & goggle set!
The ski mask is great for covering the head to avoid any debris or mud and of course the goggles protect the eyes 😎
$
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