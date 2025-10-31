Autumn Bloom Collection

Pink Pearl

Deepwater Hymn - DK 100g
$20

A contemplative ocean blue, layered with quiet depth and soft tonal movement. Inspired by the stillness beneath winter waves — where peace waits to be remembered.

Shipping item
Shipping
$7

Every order is lovingly packed right here in our little studio — surrounded by soft yarns and the gentle hum of making. Each package is sealed with care and sent on its way like a tiny story traveling to its new home.


We currently ship within the United States only.

  • Flat Rate Shipping: $7
  • All orders are shipped with tracking.
  • Please allow 3–5 business days for packing & handling, as each order is prepared by hand.

Thank you for supporting small-batch, heart-led fiber arts.

Your package will arrive with love, prayer, and joy — always. 🧶✨

Thistlewood Ember - DK 100g
$20

A warm plum-rose with hints of woodland dusk and deep, hidden glow. The color of a heart that keeps burning softly through the longest season.

Larkspur Whisper -DK 100g
$20

A pale lavender-blush with luminous softness — gentle as morning light returning after a long night. A color that feels like rest.

Hearthpetal Bloom
$20

A lively rose-red touched with warmth and joy. Like laughter near the fire or cheeks flushed from winter air.

