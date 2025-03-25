PINK [Power. Impact. Network. Knowledge] EXPO and the Pretty Vibes on the North Side Day Party :.

A Current North Little Rock Business License is required. Application is made at the North Little Rock City Clerk & Treasurer’s Office, 300 Main Street (City Hall) 501-975-8617. The City Clerk’s Office will honor business licenses issued by any City in the State of Arkansas for the same classification. A copy of the current out-of-city business license must be submitted with: (1) the fire inspection, (2) health inspection, (3) driver’s license and (4) business license application in order to obtain a “no fee” North Little Rock business license.

