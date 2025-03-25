PINK [Power. Impact. Network. Knowledge] EXPO and the Pretty Vibes on the North Side Day Party :.

A Current North Little Rock Business License is required. Application is made at the North Little
Rock City Clerk & Treasurer’s Office, 300 Main Street (City Hall) 501-975-8617. The City
Clerk’s Office will honor business licenses issued by any City in the State of Arkansas for
the same classification. A copy of the current out-of-city business license must be
submitted with:
(1) the fire inspection, (2) health inspection, (3) driver’s license and (4) business license
application in order to obtain a “no fee” North Little Rock business license.
A Current North Little Rock Business License is required. Application is made at the North Little
Rock City Clerk & Treasurer’s Office, 300 Main Street (City Hall) 501-975-8617. The City
Clerk’s Office will honor business licenses issued by any City in the State of Arkansas for
the same classification. A copy of the current out-of-city business license must be
submitted with:
(1) the fire inspection, (2) health inspection, (3) driver’s license and (4) business license
application in order to obtain a “no fee” North Little Rock business license.
Friends of North Pulaski AKAs
$300
Acknowledgment during event announcements
Feature in Business Directory
Acknowledgment during event announcements
Feature in Business Directory
Business Directory Ad- Full Page
$275
Business DIrectorty will be posted on website and access distributed at event.
Submit ad to: [email protected]
Business DIrectorty will be posted on website and access distributed at event.
Submit ad to: [email protected]
Business Directory Ad- Half Page
$150
Business DIrectorty will be posted on website and access distributed at event.
Submit ad to: [email protected]
Business DIrectorty will be posted on website and access distributed at event.
Submit ad to: [email protected]