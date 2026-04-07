Kitsap Pride Network

Hosted by

Kitsap Pride Network

About this event

Pink Prom 2026: Y2Gay

612 5th St

Bremerton, WA 98337, USA

Teen Admission / Registration
Free

This option is for teen registration only! Please register all teens here.

SPONSOR ONLY: Help a teen celebrate like its 1999!!
$15

This option DOES NOT GRANT ACCESS. This is a sponsorship opportunity for someone who wants to support the Kitsap Pride Pink Prom by sponsoring a ticket for a teen to attend the Y2Gay Pink Prom. Your support helps provide access to all teens, without any financial barriers. Your donation is a tax deductible contribution.

SPONSOR ONLY: Dial Up a Safe Space
$50

This option DOES NOT GRANT ACCESS. This is a sponsorship opportunity for someone who wants to support the Kitsap Pink Prom by sponsoring the bead bracelet making activity in our sensory inclusive room. Your donation is a tax deductible contribution.

SPONSOR ONLY: Reboot the Snack Bar
$100

This option DOES NOT GRANT ACCESS. This is a sponsorship opportunity for someone who wants to support the Kitsap Pink Prom by sponsoring a portion of the snacks that will refuel our teens all night for partying like its 1999. Your donation is a tax deductible contribution.

SPONSOR ONLY: Pump Up the Jams
$400

This option DOES NOT GRANT ACCESS. This is a sponsorship opportunity for someone who wants to support the Kitsap Pink Prom by sponsoring the DJ that will be spinning sick beats all night long.

Add a donation for Kitsap Pride Network

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