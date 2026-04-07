Pink Prom 2026: Y2Gay

About this event
This option is for teen registration only! Please register all teens here.
This option DOES NOT GRANT ACCESS. This is a sponsorship opportunity for someone who wants to support the Kitsap Pride Pink Prom by sponsoring a ticket for a teen to attend the Y2Gay Pink Prom. Your support helps provide access to all teens, without any financial barriers. Your donation is a tax deductible contribution.
This option DOES NOT GRANT ACCESS. This is a sponsorship opportunity for someone who wants to support the Kitsap Pink Prom by sponsoring the bead bracelet making activity in our sensory inclusive room. Your donation is a tax deductible contribution.
This option DOES NOT GRANT ACCESS. This is a sponsorship opportunity for someone who wants to support the Kitsap Pink Prom by sponsoring a portion of the snacks that will refuel our teens all night for partying like its 1999. Your donation is a tax deductible contribution.
This option DOES NOT GRANT ACCESS. This is a sponsorship opportunity for someone who wants to support the Kitsap Pink Prom by sponsoring the DJ that will be spinning sick beats all night long.
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