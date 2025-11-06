PINKMAS, Christmas With A Twist

This Sis is 24 and she's Celebrating with her child. (Check Family Holiday #2 Ticket for child info)





She loves Winnie the Pooh, Lilo & Stitch, Volleyball, Football, and Baseball. Her favorite color is Burgundy and her sizes are:





Shoe: 9 Wide

Top: 2X

Bottom: 2X / 18W





*Must purchase NEW gift(s) for $25*

Ticket grants access to enjoy the evening with sisters over food and activities!