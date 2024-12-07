Pinnacle Defense Memberships

BRONZE MEMBERSHIP (monthly)
$150

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly

Target: Small businesses, churches, HOAs with <25 units ✅ 24/7 phone-based incident reporting ✅ Monthly on-site security inspection / patrol (1 visit/month) ✅ Annual security consultation and written risk assessment ✅ Member rate for on-call security (e.g. $45/hour discounted vs $60 standard) ✅ Quarterly security tips newsletter / incident trends in the area 💲 Price: $150/month per site
BRONZE MEMBERSHIP (yearly)
$1,800

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Target: Small businesses, churches, HOAs with <25 units ✅ 24/7 phone-based incident reporting ✅ Monthly on-site security inspection / patrol (1 visit/month) ✅ Annual security consultation and written risk assessment ✅ Member rate for on-call security (e.g. $45/hour discounted vs $60 standard) ✅ Quarterly security tips newsletter / incident trends in the area 💲 Price: $1650/year save $150
SILVER MEMBERSHIP
$500

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly

Target: Mid-size HOAs, apartment complexes, retail, small industrial sites ✅ All Bronze features ✅ Weekly patrol drive-by and foot check (4x/month) ✅ 24/7 incident phone line with priority dispatch ✅ Incident reporting & documentation (emailed reports) ✅ Discounted event security rates ✅ Semi-annual security assessment with recommendations 💲 Price: $500/month per site
SILVER MEMBERSHIP (Yearly)
$5,800

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Target: Mid-size HOAs, apartment complexes, retail, small industrial sites ✅ All Bronze features ✅ Weekly patrol drive-by and foot check (4x/month) ✅ 24/7 incident phone line with priority dispatch ✅ Incident reporting & documentation (emailed reports) ✅ Discounted event security rates ✅ Semi-annual security assessment with recommendations 💲 Price: $5800/yearly (Save $200)
GOLD MEMBERSHIP (Monthly)
$1,500

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly

Target: Large complexes, critical infrastructure, high-end retail ✅ All Silver features ✅ Daily patrol visit (up to 30x/month) ✅ Up to 10 included on-call guard hours/month (unused hours do not roll over) ✅ Dedicated client security manager ✅ Incident investigation & detailed reporting ✅ Monthly security assessment & action plan updates ✅ Priority emergency response <30 min (within coverage area) 💲 Price: $1,500/month per site
GOLD MEMBERSHIP (Yearly)
$17,000

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Target: Large complexes, critical infrastructure, high-end retail ✅ All Silver features ✅ Daily patrol visit (up to 30x/month) ✅ Up to 10 included on-call guard hours/month (unused hours do not roll over) ✅ Dedicated client security manager ✅ Incident investigation & detailed reporting ✅ Monthly security assessment & action plan updates ✅ Priority emergency response <30 min (within coverage area) 💲 Price: $1700/year SAVE 500
ENTERPRISE
$3,000

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly

✅ For multiple sites or very large properties ✅ Fully negotiated service bundle ✅ May include: 24/7 stationed guards Scheduled patrols across multiple sites Dedicated supervisor CCTV monitoring Alarm response ✅ Custom invoicing terms

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing