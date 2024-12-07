Pinnacle Defense Memberships

Target: Small businesses, churches, HOAs with <25 units
✅ 24/7 phone-based incident reporting
✅ Monthly on-site security inspection / patrol (1 visit/month)
✅ Annual security consultation and written risk assessment
✅ Member rate for on-call security (e.g. $45/hour discounted vs $60 standard)
✅ Quarterly security tips newsletter / incident trends in the area
💲 Price: $150/month per site
BRONZE MEMBERSHIP (yearly)
$1,800
yearly
SILVER MEMBERSHIP
$500
monthly
Target: Mid-size HOAs, apartment complexes, retail, small industrial sites
✅ All Bronze features
✅ Weekly patrol drive-by and foot check (4x/month)
✅ 24/7 incident phone line with priority dispatch
✅ Incident reporting & documentation (emailed reports)
✅ Discounted event security rates
✅ Semi-annual security assessment with recommendations
💲 Price: $500/month per site
SILVER MEMBERSHIP (Yearly)
$5,800
yearly
GOLD MEMBERSHIP (Monthly)
$1,500
monthly
Target: Large complexes, critical infrastructure, high-end retail
✅ All Silver features
✅ Daily patrol visit (up to 30x/month)
✅ Up to 10 included on-call guard hours/month (unused hours do not roll over)
✅ Dedicated client security manager
✅ Incident investigation & detailed reporting
✅ Monthly security assessment & action plan updates
✅ Priority emergency response <30 min (within coverage area)
💲 Price: $1,500/month per site
GOLD MEMBERSHIP (Yearly)
$17,000
yearly
ENTERPRISE
$3,000
monthly
✅ For multiple sites or very large properties
✅ Fully negotiated service bundle
✅ May include:
24/7 stationed guards
Scheduled patrols across multiple sites
Dedicated supervisor
CCTV monitoring
Alarm response
✅ Custom invoicing terms
