Pinnacle Gala 2026 - Auction

Health & Vitality Gift Certificate - Nature's Wisdom, Edina, MN

Market Value: $175





Take the first step toward optimal health with a personalized experience from Nature’s Wisdom. This gift certificate offers you the opportunity to work with a seasoned expert to identify the root causes of physical imbalances and restore systemic harmony through evidence-based natural protocols.





About the Donor: Jean O’Hern, Nature’s Wisdom

Jean O’Hern is a naturopath practitioner at Nature’s Wisdom, where she has specialized in holistic healing and clinical wellness since 1982. Serving the Edina and Minneapolis areas, she leverages over 40 years of expertise to bridge the gap between natural medicine and physiological recovery. O’Hern focuses on identifying the root causes of physical imbalances, using evidence-based natural protocols to restore systemic harmony. Learn more at natureswisdomhealth.com.





What Your Certificate Can Be Used Toward:

Comprehensive Consultations: Expert guidance for chronic disease management and proactive "health tune-ups" to maintain long-term vitality.

Precision Programs: Custom health plans utilizing natural medicines, botanical extracts, and professional–grade supplements to optimize metabolic and immune function.

Microcurrent Therapy: Specialized treatment using low-level electrical frequencies to stimulate cellular repair, helping to manage acute and chronic pain.

Acupuncture and Meridian Point Support: Holistic approaches to rebalance the body’s energy and promote natural healing.

Why Bid:

This is a rare opportunity to receive a professional health consultation and treatment from a practitioner with over four decades of clinical experience. Every dollar raised supports our mission, making this a meaningful investment in both your personal wellness and our community.





Market Value: $175.00