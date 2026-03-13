India Chamber of Commerce Minnesota

Hosted by

India Chamber of Commerce Minnesota

About this event

Sales closed

Pinnacle Gala 2026 - Auction

Pick-up location

817 5th Ave S #300, Minneapolis, MN 55404, USA

Reflections Dental Studio item
Reflections Dental Studio
$100

Starting bid

In-Office Professional Teeth Whitening – Reflections Dental Studio (Medina)

Estimated Value: $600


Achieve a brighter, more confident smile with a professional in-office teeth whitening treatment at Reflections Dental Studio in Medina. This premium cosmetic dental service is designed to safely and effectively remove stains and discoloration, delivering noticeably whiter teeth in a single visit.


Unlike over-the-counter products, professional whitening treatments use advanced clinical techniques and dentist-grade whitening agents to produce faster, longer-lasting results.


Package Includes:

  • One professional in-office teeth whitening treatment
  • Personalized care from the experienced team at Reflections Dental Studio
  • Fast, safe, and dramatically brighter results in a single appointment

Perfect for special occasions, professional events, or anyone looking to enhance their smile with a trusted cosmetic dental treatment.


Location: Medina, Minnesota

Estimated Value: $600


Bid generously and invest in a brighter smile while supporting the mission of the India Chamber of Commerce Minnesota.

Premium Wine & Whiskey Collection – EC's Corner Express item
Premium Wine & Whiskey Collection – EC's Corner Express
$75

Starting bid

Premium Wine & Whiskey Collection – EC's Corner Express, Cambridge, MN

Estimated Value: $200


Enjoy a curated selection of three premium bottles of wine and whiskey, generously donated by SKGP Ventures. This exclusive set is perfect for collectors, entertainers, or anyone who appreciates fine spirits and exceptional craftsmanship.


Whether you are hosting a dinner, celebrating a special occasion, or expanding your personal collection, this assortment offers a refined tasting experience featuring high-quality selections chosen for their character and flavor.


Package Includes:


• Three premium bottles featuring a mix of fine wine and whiskey

• Ideal for entertaining, gifting, or personal enjoyment

• A sophisticated addition to any home bar or wine collection


Raise a glass while supporting the mission of the India Chamber of Commerce Minnesota, helping advance entrepreneurship, collaboration, and business growth within Minnesota’s community.


Estimated Value: $200

Luxury Stay + Bradford Renaissance Portrait! item
Luxury Stay + Bradford Renaissance Portrait! item
Luxury Stay + Bradford Renaissance Portrait!
$300

Starting bid

The Experience: Bradford Portraits

Market Value: $5,500


Capture your family’s legacy with a master of the craft. We are proud to offer an exclusive portrait session with Bradford, a world-renowned photographer known for his sophisticated artistry and timeless style.

Whether you choose the cosmopolitan energy of New York or the vibrant skyline of Miami, this package transforms a photo session into a luxury getaway.

This Exclusive Package Includes:

  • A Professional Portrait Session: An individual or family session at either the Bradford New York or Miami studio locations.
  • Museum-Quality Artistry: A 20" wall portrait on canvas finished with lavish artistry—a true heirloom piece for your home.
  • A Luxury One-Night Stay: * In New York: Stay at the elegant Opus Westchester.
  • In Miami: Stay at the chic and modern EAST Miami.

The Impact

Your winning bid does more than secure a beautiful memory; it directly supports India Chamber of Commerce MN.

Terms & Conditions

  • Eligibility: Portrait may be of a family or an individual (no pets, please).
  • Booking: The winning bidder must contact Bradford Portraits to arrange a mutually agreed-upon date for both the session and the hotel booking.
  • Travel: Transportation to and from New York or Miami is not included.
  • Fair Market Value: $5,500
The Ultimate Wellness & Vitality Basket - Nature's Wisdom item
The Ultimate Wellness & Vitality Basket - Nature's Wisdom
$50

Starting bid

Wellness and Vitality Basket - Nature's Wisdom, Edina, MN

Estimated Market Value: $225.00


Give your body the premium support it deserves! This curated collection features top-tier, professional-grade supplements designed to optimize your immunity, energy, brain function, and emotional balance. Whether you’re looking to sharpen your mental focus, recover faster from workouts, or simply stay resilient during flu season, this "Wellness in a Box" is your new secret weapon.


About the Donor: Jean O’Hern, Nature’s Wisdom


This basket is generously donated by Jean O’Hern, a naturopath practitioner at Nature’s Wisdom, where she has specialized in holistic healing and clinical wellness since 1982. Serving the Edina and Minneapolis areas, she leverages over 40 years of expertise to bridge the gap between natural medicine and physiological recovery. O’Hern focuses on identifying the root causes of physical imbalances, using evidence-based natural protocols and precision programs to optimize metabolic and immune function. Learn more at: natureswisdomhealth.com.


What’s Inside the Basket:

  • Magnesium Breakthrough (BiOptimizers): A premium, multi-form complex for deep relaxation, better sleep, and muscle recovery.
  • Brain Elevate (NOW): Scientifically formulated to boost memory, focus, and mental clarity.
  • Happy Saffron Plus (BrainMD): A high-potency mood support supplement to promote emotional balance and positivity.
  • Life Force Multiple (Source Naturals): An "Elite" multivitamin packed with antioxidants for daily vitality.
  • Vitamin D3 5000 with K2 (NutriDyn): The gold standard for bone health and a rock-solid immune system.
  • Umcka Cold & Flu Relief Syrup: A natural, berry-flavored remedy to help you bounce back faster from seasonal bugs.
  • Arnica Pain Relief: A homeopathic blend for natural comfort in your muscles and joints.

Why Bid:

Investing in this basket is a double win: you get a complete self-care upgrade curated by a clinical expert, and 100% of the proceeds go directly to our mission. This is the perfect bundle for anyone looking to boost immunity, energy, mental focus, and overall wellness in one thoughtful health package.


Estimated Value: $225.00

Health & Vitality Gift Certificate - Nature's Wisdom item
Health & Vitality Gift Certificate - Nature's Wisdom
$50

Starting bid

Health & Vitality Gift Certificate - Nature's Wisdom, Edina, MN

Market Value: $175


Take the first step toward optimal health with a personalized experience from Nature’s Wisdom. This gift certificate offers you the opportunity to work with a seasoned expert to identify the root causes of physical imbalances and restore systemic harmony through evidence-based natural protocols.


About the Donor: Jean O’Hern, Nature’s Wisdom

Jean O’Hern is a naturopath practitioner at Nature’s Wisdom, where she has specialized in holistic healing and clinical wellness since 1982. Serving the Edina and Minneapolis areas, she leverages over 40 years of expertise to bridge the gap between natural medicine and physiological recovery. O’Hern focuses on identifying the root causes of physical imbalances, using evidence-based natural protocols to restore systemic harmony. Learn more at natureswisdomhealth.com.


What Your Certificate Can Be Used Toward:

  • Comprehensive Consultations: Expert guidance for chronic disease management and proactive "health tune-ups" to maintain long-term vitality.
  • Precision Programs: Custom health plans utilizing natural medicines, botanical extracts, and professional–grade supplements to optimize metabolic and immune function.
  • Microcurrent Therapy: Specialized treatment using low-level electrical frequencies to stimulate cellular repair, helping to manage acute and chronic pain.
  • Acupuncture and Meridian Point Support: Holistic approaches to rebalance the body’s energy and promote natural healing.

Why Bid:

This is a rare opportunity to receive a professional health consultation and treatment from a practitioner with over four decades of clinical experience. Every dollar raised supports our mission, making this a meaningful investment in both your personal wellness and our community.


Market Value: $175.00

Floral Stained Glass Table Lamp - River of Goods item
Floral Stained Glass Table Lamp - River of Goods item
Floral Stained Glass Table Lamp - River of Goods
$75

Starting bid

Stained Glass Floral Upright Lamp - River of Goods

Estimated Value: $150.00


Bring a warm, artisanal glow to your home with this unusual floral stained glass upright lamp. Handcrafted in India, this piece reflects the unique global aesthetic that has defined River of Goods for over 40 years. Each individual piece of glass is cut by hand, ground, and copper foiled before being expertly smoldered in a precision mold.


About the Donor: River of Goods


Founded in Minneapolis by Terry and Margie Commerford, River of Goods began as a small local venture that grew into a premier provider of distinctive lighting and décor for major online retailers. Margie Commerford, famously known as "The Lamp Lady," has shared her passion for these beautiful pieces on national shopping channels for over 25 years. The company maintains a deep connection to India, working closely with multi-generational families of artisans to bring these handcrafted treasures to you.


Product Details:

  • Dimensions: 15.5 inches high by 8.25 inches long and 4.25 inches wide.
  • Craftsmanship: Authentic handmade stained glass using traditional copper foil techniques.
  • Origin: Handcrafted in India.


Estimated Value: $150.00

Handcrafted Butterfly Stained Glass Panel - River of Goods item
Handcrafted Butterfly Stained Glass Panel - River of Goods item
Handcrafted Butterfly Stained Glass Panel - River of Goods
$20

Starting bid

Butterfly Stained Glass Window Panel - River of Goods

Estimated Value: $89.99


Add a vibrant splash of color to any window with this stunning, handcrafted butterfly panel. This intricate piece is a testament to traditional glass artistry, meticulously assembled with 186 individual pieces of glass and 35 cabochons to create a brilliant, multi-colored display.


Product Details:

  • Dimensions: 20.5 inches high.
  • Craftsmanship: Handcrafted in India featuring over 186 glass pieces and 35 cabochons.
  • Design: Vibrant multi-colored butterfly motif designed to catch and transform natural light.


Estimated Value: $89.99

Chartres Cathedral Stained Glass Panel - River of Goods item
Chartres Cathedral Stained Glass Panel - River of Goods item
Chartres Cathedral Stained Glass Panel - River of Goods
$100

Starting bid

Chartres Cathedral Inspired Stained Glass Panel - River of Goods

Estimated Value: $233.99


This breathtaking stained-glass panel is inspired by the world-famous French Chartres Cathedral. Designed as a perfect circle, this piece features intricate patterns and vibrant hues that pay homage to classical architectural beauty.


Product Details:

  • Dimensions: 19.5-inch diameter circle.
  • Craftsmanship: Handcrafted in India.
  • Features: Includes a decorative hanging chain for immediate display.


Estimated Value: $233.99


Lily 10-Light Tiffany-Style Lamp - River of Goods item
Lily 10-Light Tiffany-Style Lamp - River of Goods item
Lily 10-Light Tiffany-Style Lamp - River of Goods
$100

Starting bid

Lily 10-Light Table Lamp - River of Goods

Estimated Value: $249.99


Inspired by the timeless original designs of Louis Comfort Tiffany, this Lily 10-Light table lamp is a masterpiece of elegant lighting. The lamp features ten gracefully arching stems, each topped with a delicate white lily shade that provides a soft, sophisticated glow.


Product Details:

  • Dimensions: 21 inches high.
  • Craftsmanship: Each of the ten white shades is individually mouth-blown, ensuring your lamp is a unique work of art.
  • Origin: Handcrafted in India.


Estimated Value: $249.99

Emerald Crystal & Mosaic Statement Lamp - River of Goods item
Emerald Crystal & Mosaic Statement Lamp - River of Goods item
Emerald Crystal & Mosaic Statement Lamp - River of Goods
$100

Starting bid

Jewel & Mosaic Table Lamp with Emerald Crystals - River of Goods

Estimated Value: $237.99


Make a grand statement with this 25-inch high table lamp, inspired by classic beauty and glamour. This piece features a stunning mosaic base and gold-colored metal filigree, further elevated by a cascade of dripping emerald-colored glass crystals.


Product Details:

  • Dimensions: 25 inches high by 13.5 inches wide.
  • Materials: Features a mosaic base, gold metal filigree, and cascading green glass crystals.
  • Craftsmanship: Handcrafted in India.


Estimated Value: $237.99

AC & Dryer Vent Refresh - Kura Homes item
AC & Dryer Vent Refresh - Kura Homes
$100

Starting bid

Breathe Easier and Boost Your Home’s Efficiency - Kura Home Maintenance

Estimated Value: $280


Give your home the professional care it deserves with this essential maintenance duo from Kura Homes! This isn't just a cleaning; it’s a proactive investment in your family’s safety and your home’s performance. By clearing out hidden dust and debris, you’ll improve your indoor air quality and significantly reduce the risk of appliance-related fires.


Your Home Wellness Package Includes:

  • Professional AC Cleaning: Ensure your system is running at peak efficiency before the heat hits, extending the life of your unit and lowering energy bills.
  • Exterior Dryer Vent Cleaning: A critical safety service that removes highly flammable lint buildup, improves drying times, and saves you money on every load of laundry.
  • Expert Service: Performed by the professionals at Kura Homes, the leaders in routine home maintenance.

Estimated Value: $280.00

Professional Printing Credit - Cornerstone Copy Center item
Professional Printing Credit - Cornerstone Copy Center
$50

Starting bid

Professional Printing Credit - Cornerstone Copy Center Burnsville, MN

Value: $150


Make a lasting impression without breaking the budget. Whether you’re launching a new marketing campaign or streamlining your internal operations, Cornerstone Copy Center in Burnsville, MN is your partner in professional presentation.


Use your $150 credit for:

  • Customer Growth: High-impact postcards, flyers, and promotional mailers.
  • Professional Presence: Sleek brochures, menus, and custom event signage.
  • Team Efficiency: Polished training manuals, presentation decks, and business forms.


Value: $150


Perfect for small businesses, nonprofits, and entrepreneurs looking to level up their look!

Coccinella Artisan Gift Set – Olive Oil & Hand-Woven Textile item
Coccinella Artisan Gift Set – Olive Oil & Hand-Woven Textile
$25

Starting bid

Olive Oil & Hand-Woven Textile Artisan Gift Set - Coccinella

Estimated Value: $110.00


Transform your kitchen into a Mediterranean escape. This curated duo from Edina’s premier boutique, Coccinella, brings the sun-drenched flavors and world-class craftsmanship of Turkey directly to your home.


The Coccinella Story: Founded by a Turkish family in the 50th & France district, Coccinella is dedicated to the "simple pleasures" of Mediterranean living. By bidding, you’re supporting both our cause and a local business that champions artisan producers and traditional heritage.


Inside this Premium Set:

  • Artisan Extra-Virgin Olive Oil: Sourced from family growers and produced to preserve a rich, authentic flavor profile.
  • Hand-Woven Turkish Cotton Towel: Renowned for its softness and durability, this 100% cotton textile adds a touch of timeless elegance to any space.
  • Ideal for: Foodies, hostesses, or anyone who appreciates the "Gold Standard" of home essentials.
  • Estimated Value: $110.00
Enrichment Skin Solutions Radiant Glow Package item
Enrichment Skin Solutions Radiant Glow Package
$50

Starting bid

Radiant Glow Package - Enrichment Skin Solutions

Estimated Value: $180.00


Reveal your most radiant self with this high-performance skincare experience from Enrichment Skin Solutions in Brooklyn Park. This medical-grade CytoPeel treatment is designed to give you event-ready, "camera-ready" skin through a relaxing yet advanced clinical process.


Your treatment includes:

  • Exfoliation & Cleansing: Deeply refreshes the skin surface.
  • Hydration Boost: Infuses the skin with nourishing peptides.
  • LED Light Therapy: A professional finish that leaves your complexion glowing and radiant.

About the Donor: Enrichment Skin Solutions, owned by Kris Johnson, MA, OT/L, is an aesthetic clinic specializing in advanced clinical skincare solutions tailored to leave you feeling refreshed and confident.

  • Donor: Enrichment Skin Solutions – Brooklyn Park, MN
  • Location: Brooklyn Park, MN 55445
  • Estimated Value: $180

Perfect for anyone preparing for a special event or looking to jumpstart their clinical skincare journey!

One-Hour Family Photo Session with Mycah Bain item
One-Hour Family Photo Session with Mycah Bain
$200

Starting bid

One-Hour Family Photo Session with Mycah Bain

Estimated Value: $550


Capture your family’s most precious moments with a professional one-hour photo session by the talented Mycah Bain. Known for her ability to capture authentic connections and beautiful light, Mycah provides a relaxed experience that results in timeless portraits you’ll cherish forever.


Whether you're looking for updated family portraits, celebrating a milestone, or just want to capture the "everyday" magic, this session is a perfect addition to your home.


Visit her portfolio at: mycahbain.com


Estimated Value: $550.00

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!