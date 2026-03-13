Pinnacle Gala 2026 - Auction

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Starting bid
In-Office Professional Teeth Whitening – Reflections Dental Studio (Medina)
Estimated Value: $600
Achieve a brighter, more confident smile with a professional in-office teeth whitening treatment at Reflections Dental Studio in Medina. This premium cosmetic dental service is designed to safely and effectively remove stains and discoloration, delivering noticeably whiter teeth in a single visit.
Unlike over-the-counter products, professional whitening treatments use advanced clinical techniques and dentist-grade whitening agents to produce faster, longer-lasting results.
Package Includes:
Perfect for special occasions, professional events, or anyone looking to enhance their smile with a trusted cosmetic dental treatment.
Location: Medina, Minnesota
Estimated Value: $600
Bid generously and invest in a brighter smile while supporting the mission of the India Chamber of Commerce Minnesota.
Starting bid
Premium Wine & Whiskey Collection – EC's Corner Express, Cambridge, MN
Estimated Value: $200
Enjoy a curated selection of three premium bottles of wine and whiskey, generously donated by SKGP Ventures. This exclusive set is perfect for collectors, entertainers, or anyone who appreciates fine spirits and exceptional craftsmanship.
Whether you are hosting a dinner, celebrating a special occasion, or expanding your personal collection, this assortment offers a refined tasting experience featuring high-quality selections chosen for their character and flavor.
Package Includes:
• Three premium bottles featuring a mix of fine wine and whiskey
• Ideal for entertaining, gifting, or personal enjoyment
• A sophisticated addition to any home bar or wine collection
Raise a glass while supporting the mission of the India Chamber of Commerce Minnesota, helping advance entrepreneurship, collaboration, and business growth within Minnesota’s community.
Estimated Value: $200
Starting bid
The Experience: Bradford Portraits
Market Value: $5,500
Capture your family’s legacy with a master of the craft. We are proud to offer an exclusive portrait session with Bradford, a world-renowned photographer known for his sophisticated artistry and timeless style.
Whether you choose the cosmopolitan energy of New York or the vibrant skyline of Miami, this package transforms a photo session into a luxury getaway.
Your winning bid does more than secure a beautiful memory; it directly supports India Chamber of Commerce MN.
Starting bid
Wellness and Vitality Basket - Nature's Wisdom, Edina, MN
Estimated Market Value: $225.00
Give your body the premium support it deserves! This curated collection features top-tier, professional-grade supplements designed to optimize your immunity, energy, brain function, and emotional balance. Whether you’re looking to sharpen your mental focus, recover faster from workouts, or simply stay resilient during flu season, this "Wellness in a Box" is your new secret weapon.
About the Donor: Jean O’Hern, Nature’s Wisdom
This basket is generously donated by Jean O’Hern, a naturopath practitioner at Nature’s Wisdom, where she has specialized in holistic healing and clinical wellness since 1982. Serving the Edina and Minneapolis areas, she leverages over 40 years of expertise to bridge the gap between natural medicine and physiological recovery. O’Hern focuses on identifying the root causes of physical imbalances, using evidence-based natural protocols and precision programs to optimize metabolic and immune function. Learn more at: natureswisdomhealth.com.
What’s Inside the Basket:
Why Bid:
Investing in this basket is a double win: you get a complete self-care upgrade curated by a clinical expert, and 100% of the proceeds go directly to our mission. This is the perfect bundle for anyone looking to boost immunity, energy, mental focus, and overall wellness in one thoughtful health package.
Estimated Value: $225.00
Starting bid
Health & Vitality Gift Certificate - Nature's Wisdom, Edina, MN
Market Value: $175
Take the first step toward optimal health with a personalized experience from Nature’s Wisdom. This gift certificate offers you the opportunity to work with a seasoned expert to identify the root causes of physical imbalances and restore systemic harmony through evidence-based natural protocols.
About the Donor: Jean O’Hern, Nature’s Wisdom
Jean O’Hern is a naturopath practitioner at Nature’s Wisdom, where she has specialized in holistic healing and clinical wellness since 1982. Serving the Edina and Minneapolis areas, she leverages over 40 years of expertise to bridge the gap between natural medicine and physiological recovery. O’Hern focuses on identifying the root causes of physical imbalances, using evidence-based natural protocols to restore systemic harmony. Learn more at natureswisdomhealth.com.
What Your Certificate Can Be Used Toward:
Why Bid:
This is a rare opportunity to receive a professional health consultation and treatment from a practitioner with over four decades of clinical experience. Every dollar raised supports our mission, making this a meaningful investment in both your personal wellness and our community.
Market Value: $175.00
Starting bid
Stained Glass Floral Upright Lamp - River of Goods
Estimated Value: $150.00
Bring a warm, artisanal glow to your home with this unusual floral stained glass upright lamp. Handcrafted in India, this piece reflects the unique global aesthetic that has defined River of Goods for over 40 years. Each individual piece of glass is cut by hand, ground, and copper foiled before being expertly smoldered in a precision mold.
About the Donor: River of Goods
Founded in Minneapolis by Terry and Margie Commerford, River of Goods began as a small local venture that grew into a premier provider of distinctive lighting and décor for major online retailers. Margie Commerford, famously known as "The Lamp Lady," has shared her passion for these beautiful pieces on national shopping channels for over 25 years. The company maintains a deep connection to India, working closely with multi-generational families of artisans to bring these handcrafted treasures to you.
Product Details:
Estimated Value: $150.00
Starting bid
Butterfly Stained Glass Window Panel - River of Goods
Estimated Value: $89.99
Add a vibrant splash of color to any window with this stunning, handcrafted butterfly panel. This intricate piece is a testament to traditional glass artistry, meticulously assembled with 186 individual pieces of glass and 35 cabochons to create a brilliant, multi-colored display.
Product Details:
Estimated Value: $89.99
Starting bid
Chartres Cathedral Inspired Stained Glass Panel - River of Goods
Estimated Value: $233.99
This breathtaking stained-glass panel is inspired by the world-famous French Chartres Cathedral. Designed as a perfect circle, this piece features intricate patterns and vibrant hues that pay homage to classical architectural beauty.
Product Details:
Estimated Value: $233.99
Starting bid
Lily 10-Light Table Lamp - River of Goods
Estimated Value: $249.99
Inspired by the timeless original designs of Louis Comfort Tiffany, this Lily 10-Light table lamp is a masterpiece of elegant lighting. The lamp features ten gracefully arching stems, each topped with a delicate white lily shade that provides a soft, sophisticated glow.
Product Details:
Estimated Value: $249.99
Starting bid
Jewel & Mosaic Table Lamp with Emerald Crystals - River of Goods
Estimated Value: $237.99
Make a grand statement with this 25-inch high table lamp, inspired by classic beauty and glamour. This piece features a stunning mosaic base and gold-colored metal filigree, further elevated by a cascade of dripping emerald-colored glass crystals.
Product Details:
Estimated Value: $237.99
Starting bid
Breathe Easier and Boost Your Home’s Efficiency - Kura Home Maintenance
Estimated Value: $280
Give your home the professional care it deserves with this essential maintenance duo from Kura Homes! This isn't just a cleaning; it’s a proactive investment in your family’s safety and your home’s performance. By clearing out hidden dust and debris, you’ll improve your indoor air quality and significantly reduce the risk of appliance-related fires.
Your Home Wellness Package Includes:
Estimated Value: $280.00
Starting bid
Professional Printing Credit - Cornerstone Copy Center Burnsville, MN
Value: $150
Make a lasting impression without breaking the budget. Whether you’re launching a new marketing campaign or streamlining your internal operations, Cornerstone Copy Center in Burnsville, MN is your partner in professional presentation.
Use your $150 credit for:
Value: $150
Perfect for small businesses, nonprofits, and entrepreneurs looking to level up their look!
Starting bid
Olive Oil & Hand-Woven Textile Artisan Gift Set - Coccinella
Estimated Value: $110.00
Transform your kitchen into a Mediterranean escape. This curated duo from Edina’s premier boutique, Coccinella, brings the sun-drenched flavors and world-class craftsmanship of Turkey directly to your home.
The Coccinella Story: Founded by a Turkish family in the 50th & France district, Coccinella is dedicated to the "simple pleasures" of Mediterranean living. By bidding, you’re supporting both our cause and a local business that champions artisan producers and traditional heritage.
Inside this Premium Set:
Starting bid
Radiant Glow Package - Enrichment Skin Solutions
Estimated Value: $180.00
Reveal your most radiant self with this high-performance skincare experience from Enrichment Skin Solutions in Brooklyn Park. This medical-grade CytoPeel treatment is designed to give you event-ready, "camera-ready" skin through a relaxing yet advanced clinical process.
Your treatment includes:
About the Donor: Enrichment Skin Solutions, owned by Kris Johnson, MA, OT/L, is an aesthetic clinic specializing in advanced clinical skincare solutions tailored to leave you feeling refreshed and confident.
Perfect for anyone preparing for a special event or looking to jumpstart their clinical skincare journey!
Starting bid
One-Hour Family Photo Session with Mycah Bain
Estimated Value: $550
Capture your family’s most precious moments with a professional one-hour photo session by the talented Mycah Bain. Known for her ability to capture authentic connections and beautiful light, Mycah provides a relaxed experience that results in timeless portraits you’ll cherish forever.
Whether you're looking for updated family portraits, celebrating a milestone, or just want to capture the "everyday" magic, this session is a perfect addition to your home.
Visit her portfolio at: mycahbain.com
Estimated Value: $550.00
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!