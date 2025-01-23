Pinnacle High Booster Club Inc's Silent Auction

Are you tired of getting up early and driving your student to school every day and then having to go back in the middle of your afternoon to pick them up? Well, POP is here to save your day with 5 Parking Passes* up for grabs for the 2025-2026 school year for parents who have incoming Juniors. THE TOP FIVE DONATION BIDS WILL RECEIVE ONE PARKING PASS EACH. With Seniors having priority for parking passes, this is the only way to guarantee your Junior will have a space for the 2025-2026 school year! Your generous donations for these priceless parking passes go straight to support Parents of Pinnacle, which in turn funds senior scholarships, teacher appreciation events, and many other areas of support for both staff and students. The more you are able to donate, the more we can give back to Pinnacle. It's a win-win situation! *Rules & guidelines: ONE pass per student. Parking passes are non-transferable. The passes cannot be shared, sold or transferred to anyone including siblings. Since winning this item is considered a donation to POP, there can be no refunds provided for any reason. We appreciate your understanding.

Are you tired of getting up early and driving your student to school every day and then having to go back in the middle of your afternoon to pick them up? Well, POP is here to save your day with 5 Parking Passes* up for grabs for the 2025-2026 school year for parents who have incoming Juniors. THE TOP FIVE DONATION BIDS WILL RECEIVE ONE PARKING PASS EACH. With Seniors having priority for parking passes, this is the only way to guarantee your Junior will have a space for the 2025-2026 school year! Your generous donations for these priceless parking passes go straight to support Parents of Pinnacle, which in turn funds senior scholarships, teacher appreciation events, and many other areas of support for both staff and students. The more you are able to donate, the more we can give back to Pinnacle. It's a win-win situation! *Rules & guidelines: ONE pass per student. Parking passes are non-transferable. The passes cannot be shared, sold or transferred to anyone including siblings. Since winning this item is considered a donation to POP, there can be no refunds provided for any reason. We appreciate your understanding.

More details...