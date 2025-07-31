Pinnacle High School Boys Basketball Corporate Sponsorship

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until April 30, 2027
BRONZE sponsorship includes:
Corporate listing on team website, Facebook & Instagram
Valid until April 30, 2027
SILVER Sponsorship includes:
BRONZE Level Sponsorship, company logo displayed on the gym’s jumbotron during home games, ad in digital Media Guide
Valid until April 30, 2027
GOLD Sponsorship includes:
SILVER Level Sponsorship & Announcer recognition at Home Games
Valid until April 30, 2027
PLATINUM Sponsorship includes:
GOLD Level Sponsorship & Professionally printed sponsor sign displayed either in the Pinnacle HS gym or at the snack bar
Valid until April 30, 2027
MEDIA GUIDE Sponsorship includes:
PLATINUM Level Sponsorship & FULL page ad in Media Guide, Announcer read short company blurb at home games + Chance to experience a game as an Assistant Varsity Coach (bench & game huddle access)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!