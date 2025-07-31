Pinnacle High School Boys Basketball Booster Club

Offered by

Pinnacle High School Boys Basketball Booster Club

About the memberships

Pinnacle High School Boys Basketball Corporate Sponsorship

BRONZE Sponsorship 2025-26 Season
$500

Valid until April 30, 2027

BRONZE sponsorship includes:
Corporate listing on team website, Facebook & Instagram

SILVER Sponsorship 2025-26 Season
$750

Valid until April 30, 2027

SILVER Sponsorship includes:
BRONZE Level Sponsorship, company logo displayed on the gym’s jumbotron during home games, ad in digital Media Guide

GOLD Sponsorship 2025-26 Season
$1,000

Valid until April 30, 2027

GOLD Sponsorship includes:
SILVER Level Sponsorship & Announcer recognition at Home Games

PLATINUM Sponsorship 2025-26 Season
$1,500

Valid until April 30, 2027

PLATINUM Sponsorship includes:
GOLD Level Sponsorship & Professionally printed sponsor sign displayed either in the Pinnacle HS gym or at the snack bar

MEDIA GUIDE Sponsorship 2025-26 Season
$2,500

Valid until April 30, 2027

MEDIA GUIDE Sponsorship includes:
PLATINUM Level Sponsorship & FULL page ad in Media Guide, Announcer read short company blurb at home games + Chance to experience a game as an Assistant Varsity Coach (bench & game huddle access)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!