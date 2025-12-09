Pins 4 Paws 2026

****LANE SPONSORS FULLFILLED***

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO STILL SPONSOR, TABLE SPONSORS ARE STILL OPEN





Sponsor an individual lane. We provide end of lane signage including your name and/or logo, acknowledgement on social media and promotional material.





NOTE

Bowling/shoes are not incuded with lane sponsorship, if you would like to bowl the day of the event please sign up under general admission.





NOTE

If you would prefer to bowl on the lane with your logo/signage please sign up under general admission and when you submit signage/logo to the below email, note the name of the bowling purchaser(s) and we will assign your group to the correct lane.



Please submit signage/logo preferences to [email protected]

by March 31st



