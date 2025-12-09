Pins 4 Paws 2026

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About this event
Waunakee, WI 53597, USA
One ticket per bowler.
Includes 3 games of bowling & shoe rental
11:00am Start
****LANE SPONSORS FULLFILLED***
IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO STILL SPONSOR, TABLE SPONSORS ARE STILL OPEN
Sponsor an individual lane. We provide end of lane signage including your name and/or logo, acknowledgement on social media and promotional material.
NOTE
Bowling/shoes are not incuded with lane sponsorship, if you would like to bowl the day of the event please sign up under general admission.
NOTE
If you would prefer to bowl on the lane with your logo/signage please sign up under general admission and when you submit signage/logo to the below email, note the name of the bowling purchaser(s) and we will assign your group to the correct lane.
Please submit signage/logo preferences to [email protected]
by March 31st
Table Sponsorship Filled
Still Looking for a way to support? Open donations still appreciated below.
Table sponsor, includes promotional poster at each lane table, acknowledgement on social media and promotional material.
NOTE
Bowling/shoes are not incuded with lane sponsorship, if you would like to bowl the day of the event please sign up under general admission.
Please submit signage preferences to [email protected]
$1 a ticket … packs of 10 tickets
Choose a pack, or increase your chance of winning with several packs, options for each of three rounds.
There will be two rounds each containing both meat and raffle items.
Each round will have multiple raffle winners, the final round will be all purchased tickets in the pot for raffle items
$
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