Our Gathering Place Omaha

Hosted by

Our Gathering Place Omaha

About this event

Pins & Pizza Party

The Alley 601 Chateau Dr

Bellevue, NE 68005, USA

General Admission
$25
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
$25 per family (up to 4 people) Includes: shoe rental, and plenty of pizza to share! Bring the whole family out for a fun, sensory-friendly bowling night designed with our special needs community in mind. It’s a chance to relax, connect, and enjoy some good old-fashioned fun together. Need support? We never want cost to be a barrier. Scholarships are available—just let us know when you register.
Add a donation for Our Gathering Place Omaha

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!