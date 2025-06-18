Pins & Purpose: Building Stronger Families, One Strike at a Time

1 Creek Rd

Brooklawn, NJ 08030

General Admission
$50

Grants entry to the event with complimentary food and drinks.

6 Person Bowling Lane
$300
Grants entry to the event with complimentary food and drinks. This purchase includes 6 tickets, equaling ONE Bowling Lane.

Bumper Buddy - Sponsor
$50

Can’t make it to the event? You can still sponsor a smile!
With just $50, you can donate a bowling ticket to a mentee’s family member we serve—so they can join the fun at Pins & Purpose. Your generosity gives a deserving parent a chance to enjoy the event, connect with others, and feel seen and supported. Post-event social media thank-you

Alley Advocate - Sponsor
$125

Name on digital event flyer; Post-event social media thank-you; 1 complimentary ticket

Lucky Frame Supporter -Sponsor
$250
Name listed on group sponsor signage; Name on digital event flyer; Post event social media thank-you; 2 complimentary tickets

Turkey Team- Sponsor
$500
Name/logo on group sponsor signage; Name on digital event flyer; Name listed in post-event thank-you on website and social media; 3 complimentary tickets

Spare Team - Sponsor
$1,000
Logo on shared event signage;
Website and social media mention; Name featured in post event thank-you on website and social media; 4 complimentary tickets

Strike Champion - Sponsor
$2,500
One reserved bowling lane with sponsor signage (6 bowlers); Logo on banner, website, and social media; Verbal recognition during the event; Logo featured in post-event thank-you on website and social media

Perfect Game Partner - Sponsor
$5,000
Premier sponsor recognition
Speaking opportunity at the event; Two reserved bowling lanes with signage (12 bowlers); Logo on event banner, social media, and website; Logo featured in post-event thank-you on website and social media; Thank You plaque

