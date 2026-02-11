Portside Foundation

Hosted by

Portside Foundation

About this event

Pins for a Cure Kennebunk 2026

1 Garden St

Kennebunk, ME 04043, USA

4:30pm Round - Bowling Team
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Purchase a team ticket to participate in one round of bowling! A team can consist of 4-6 players. This ticket is for the first round at 4:30pm.


Team tickets include one round of bowling (even shoes!), access to the event for the night, 1 drink ticket per team member, tasty bites, and access to the silent auction!

7:15pm Round - Bowling Team
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Purchase a team ticket to participate in one round of bowling! A team can consist of 4-6 players. This ticket is for the third round at 7:15pm.


Team tickets include one round of bowling (even shoes!), access to the event for the night, 1 drink ticket per team member, tasty bites, and access to the silent auction!

Mix + Mingle Ticket
$30

Not interested in bowling? That's ok - join us for the evening and cheer on the teams!


This ticket includes access to the event for the night, 1 drink ticket, tasty bites, and access to the silent auction!

Children's Entry
$5

For kids over the age of 10 - this helps us cover the cost of food!


This ticket includes access to the event for the night and tasty bites!

1 Raffle Ticket
$20

Purchase 1 raffle ticket for a chance to win:

  • 2 night stay at Lower Village Lofts East in Kennebunk
  • Breakfast at Mornings in Paris
  • Dinner at Wandby Landing
  • Boat Tour with New England Eco Adventures

This package is over $1,200 in value!

3 Raffle Tickets
$50

Purchase 3 raffle tickets for 3 chances to win:

  • 2 night stay at Lower Village Lofts East in Kennebunk
  • Breakfast at Mornings in Paris
  • Dinner at Wandby Landing
  • Boat Tour with New England Eco Adventures

This package is over $1,200 in value!

Add a donation for Portside Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!