Pins for a Cure Kennebunk 2026

About this event
Purchase a team ticket to participate in one round of bowling! A team can consist of 4-6 players. This ticket is for the first round at 4:30pm.
Team tickets include one round of bowling (even shoes!), access to the event for the night, 1 drink ticket per team member, tasty bites, and access to the silent auction!
Purchase a team ticket to participate in one round of bowling! A team can consist of 4-6 players. This ticket is for the third round at 7:15pm.
Team tickets include one round of bowling (even shoes!), access to the event for the night, 1 drink ticket per team member, tasty bites, and access to the silent auction!
Not interested in bowling? That's ok - join us for the evening and cheer on the teams!
This ticket includes access to the event for the night, 1 drink ticket, tasty bites, and access to the silent auction!
For kids over the age of 10 - this helps us cover the cost of food!
This ticket includes access to the event for the night and tasty bites!
Purchase 1 raffle ticket for a chance to win:
This package is over $1,200 in value!
Purchase 3 raffle tickets for 3 chances to win:
This package is over $1,200 in value!
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