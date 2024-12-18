Pins for Paws 2025

Your donation will highlight the cat or dog of your choice for a frame. During that frame, we will highlight that animal on Facebook live and have flyers with their information for attendees to share. Whether they are at one of our locations or in foster, this will help us in our ultimate goal of finding them a furever home.

Your donation will highlight the cat or dog of your choice for a frame. During that frame, we will highlight that animal on Facebook live and have flyers with their information for attendees to share. Whether they are at one of our locations or in foster, this will help us in our ultimate goal of finding them a furever home.

More details...