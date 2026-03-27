Pinstripes & Putts Memorial Golf Tournament

About this event
Gather your best crew for a full day of golf in honor of Bryce. This registration covers the heavy lifting for your entire team and includes eighteen holes of golf, two carts, all greens fees, and the post-round dinner and awards ceremony. Please ensure you provide the names and emails for all four golfers during checkout so we can finalize pairings and cart assignments before the shotgun start.
Our Platinum Sponsorship is the premier way to support the National MS Society and the Bryce Dumond Memorial Scholarship. This top-tier package includes a full Foursome registration with eighteen holes of golf, carts, and dinner for four players. Your business or family name will receive premium placement on our main event banner and featured recognition in the tournament program. It is a powerful way to make a significant impact on our two charities while enjoying a full day on the course.
Our Gold Sponsors provide essential support for our charitable mission while gaining high-visibility recognition during the tournament. This sponsorship includes your company logo prominently displayed on one of our premier contest holes, such as Longest Drive or Closest to the Pin, where every golfer will see your brand. Gold Sponsors will also receive official recognition during the post-round awards ceremony and dinner. It is an excellent way to show your community support for the National MS Society and the Bryce Dumond Memorial Scholarship.
The Silver Sponsorship is a fantastic way for businesses and individuals to show their support for the National MS Society and the Bryce Dumond Memorial Scholarship. As a Silver Sponsor, your name or company logo will be prominently displayed on a dedicated tee sign at one of the holes throughout the East Hartford Golf Club course. Every golfer in the tournament will see your contribution to these two incredible causes, and you will receive recognition in our official event program.
A Memorial Tee Sign is a special way to honor Bryce’s memory or show your support for our two charitable partners directly on the green. Each sponsor will have a personalized sign placed at one of the eighteen holes throughout the East Hartford Golf Club course. Whether you choose to feature a business logo, a family name, or a specific "In Memory of" message, your contribution goes directly to supporting the National MS Society and the Bryce Dumond Memorial Scholarship. Please be sure to include your desired message or name in the custom field during the checkout process.
If you can’t join us on the green, we would still love to have you join us for the evening reception. This ticket includes a full buffet dinner and access to our post-round awards ceremony and raffle. It is a wonderful way to gather with friends and family, share stories about Bryce, and support the National MS Society and the Bryce Dumond Memorial Scholarship. Dinner should begin around 4PM. Please note that this ticket is for the dinner portion of the event only and does not include tournament play.
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