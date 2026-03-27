Pinstripes & Putts Memorial Golf Tournament

A Memorial Tee Sign is a special way to honor Bryce’s memory or show your support for our two charitable partners directly on the green. Each sponsor will have a personalized sign placed at one of the eighteen holes throughout the East Hartford Golf Club course. Whether you choose to feature a business logo, a family name, or a specific "In Memory of" message, your contribution goes directly to supporting the National MS Society and the Bryce Dumond Memorial Scholarship. Please be sure to include your desired message or name in the custom field during the checkout process.