Pinto Bean Dinner

About this event
It’s amazing what one plate can do! Join us on December 13 starting at 4 PM at Thanks To Calvary Baptist Church for a delicious, home-cooked meal — all for just $10 a plate.
Each plate includes:
Pinto beans
Cornbread
Slaw
Dessert
For only $10, one plate helps us make a difference in a big way. Your support means so much, and every plate truly counts!
Thank you for standing with us!
Good food. Great purpose. Big impact.
