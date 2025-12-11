Pinto Bean Dinner

It’s amazing what one plate can do! Join us on December 13 starting at 4 PM at Thanks To Calvary Baptist Church for a delicious, home-cooked meal — all for just $10 a plate.

Each plate includes:

Pinto beans

Cornbread

Slaw

Dessert

For only $10, one plate helps us make a difference in a big way. Your support means so much, and every plate truly counts!

Thank you for standing with us!

Good food. Great purpose. Big impact.