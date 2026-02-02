Pinto Enrichment Clubs - 2026

About this event
Mondays (2/9, 2/23, 3/2, 3/16, 3/23, 4/6), 2:45 pm - 3:30 pm
Each week, young chefs will learn basic cooking skills, kitchen safety, and simple recipes they can make on their own. From mixing and measuring to tasting their creations, kids will build confidence, creativity, and a love for cooking—all while having fun!
Thursdays (2/12, 2/19, 2/26, 3/5, 3/19, 3/26), 2:45 pm- 3:30 pm
Learn about and celebrate Filipino culture through games, language, food, songs, and dances!
Mondays (2/9, 2/23, 3/2, 3/16, 3/23, 4/6), 2:45 pm- 3:30 pm
Makers Club is a fun, hands-on space for young creators to explore their imagination. Get ready to create, imagine, and play! Our Club is a colorful adventure where students transform simple materials into amazing art, from painting masterpieces and sculpting clay to inventing unique crafts.
Mondays (2/9, 2/23, 3/2, 3/16, 3/23, 4/6), 2:45 pm - 3:30 pm
LEGO lab clubs promote critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity, and collaboration through hands-on learning experiences.
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