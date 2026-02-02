Junipero Serra Elementary PTA

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Junipero Serra Elementary PTA

About this event

Pinto Enrichment Clubs - 2026

151 Victoria St

Daly City, CA 94015, USA

Cooking with Ms. Z item
Cooking with Ms. Z
$90

Mondays (2/9, 2/23, 3/2, 3/16, 3/23, 4/6), 2:45 pm - 3:30 pm
Each week, young chefs will learn basic cooking skills, kitchen safety, and simple recipes they can make on their own. From mixing and measuring to tasting their creations, kids will build confidence, creativity, and a love for cooking—all while having fun!

Fil-Am Club with Ms. Nase item
Fil-Am Club with Ms. Nase
$60

Thursdays (2/12, 2/19, 2/26, 3/5, 3/19, 3/26), 2:45 pm- 3:30 pm
Learn about and celebrate Filipino culture through games, language, food, songs, and dances!

Makers Club with Ms. Johnson & Ms. Fernandez item
Makers Club with Ms. Johnson & Ms. Fernandez
$60

Mondays (2/9, 2/23, 3/2, 3/16, 3/23, 4/6), 2:45 pm- 3:30 pm

Makers Club is a fun, hands-on space for young creators to explore their imagination. Get ready to create, imagine, and play! Our Club is a colorful adventure where students transform simple materials into amazing art, from painting masterpieces and sculpting clay to inventing unique crafts.

Lego Lab with Ms. Ungos item
Lego Lab with Ms. Ungos
$60

Mondays (2/9, 2/23, 3/2, 3/16, 3/23, 4/6), 2:45 pm - 3:30 pm

LEGO lab clubs promote critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity, and collaboration through hands-on learning experiences.

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