Pinto Enrichment Clubs - 2026

Mondays (2/9, 2/23, 3/2, 3/16, 3/23, 4/6), 2:45 pm - 3:30 pm

Each week, young chefs will learn basic cooking skills, kitchen safety, and simple recipes they can make on their own. From mixing and measuring to tasting their creations, kids will build confidence, creativity, and a love for cooking—all while having fun!