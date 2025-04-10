Pints 4 Paws 2nd Annual Fundraiser for Beacon of Light Animal Rescue

32 Lake St

Winsted, CT 06098, USA

General Admission
$25
Grants entry to the event with unlimited food and live music. Additional $20 fee for a BOLAR pint glass which includes your first beer/seltzer and you can purchase raffle tickets, we will have amazing raffle prizes! We will also have brand new merchandise!
