Pints for a Purpose Silent Auction

Kayak Tour with Hidden River Outfitters
$40

Starting bid

Two passes to one of their regularly scheduled guided kayak tours of the Schuylkill River (Value: $80).


Gift certificate will be emailed to the winner.


https://www.hiddenriveroutfitters.com/

Riverboat Tour with Schuylkill Banks
$25

Starting bid

Two tickets to the Secrets of the Schuylkill riverboat tours with Schuylkill Banks (Value: $50).


Gift certificate will be emailed to the winner. Tours run on select Thursdays and Sundays from May through Sept.


https://www.schuylkillbanks.org/events/riverboat-tours

1 Week Malta Luxury Lodging item
1 Week Malta Luxury Lodging
$600

Starting bid

Wow! Six nights of lodging in beautiful Malta for 2 responsible persons in a large luxury condo near the beach at Mellieha Bay. Generously donated by GWA Board Member Sasha Koo-Oshima. (Value: $1608 for 6 nights)


You are bidding for accommodations only. Travel to Malta and other trip expenses are not included.


Questions? Email Sasha at [email protected].


Specific plans will be arranged with Sasha through email.

Helium Comedy Club Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Choose between (1) six General Admission Tickets to a "Helium Presents” show; or (2) six $15 food and beverage vouchers for a "Helium Presents” show; or (3) a $50 Gift Card.


https://philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com/


This item will be on display at the Pints for a Purpose event on 7/23 and available to pick up at 8:45pm. Other options can be arranged through email after the 23rd.

Kayak Trip and Lunch with GWA's President
$50

Starting bid

2-person kayaking trip with GWA President Debbie Heuckeroth and her husband Keith, lunch included, leaving from down the shore in the Somers Point, NJ area.


Specific plans will be arranged with Debbie through email.


Meet Debbie: https://www.globalwateralliance.net/debbie-heuckeroth/

Limited Edition Dutch Bicycle
$200

Starting bid

A Batavus Centennial Limited Edition bicycle from the Netherlands donated by GWA Board Member Christiaan Morssink. A bike to talk about!


Questions about the bike? Email Christiaan at [email protected].


Philly area pick-up will be arranged with Christiaan through email.

GWA 1-Year Membership + Shirt & Bottle Opener item
GWA 1-Year Membership + Shirt & Bottle Opener
$10

Starting bid

Receive one year of Global Water Alliance membership for free! Plus a GWA polo shirt (only small size available) and a GWA branded bottle opener.


(GWA Annual Membership value: $25 student, $50 professional.)


Learn more about membership:

https://www.globalwateralliance.net/become-a-member/


The shirt and bottle opener will be on display at the Pints for a Purpose event on 7/23 and available to pick up at 8:45pm. Other options for local pick up can be arranged through email after the 23rd.

LifeStraw 4-Pack
$10

Starting bid

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter 4-pack. Protects against bacteria, parasites, microplastics, dirt, sand and cloudiness. Ultimate survival tool, lightweight, no shelf life. Donated by GWA Board Member Sasha Koo-Oshima.(Value: $60)


This item will be on display at the Pints for a Purpose event on 7/23 and available to pick up at 8:45pm. Other options for local pick up can be arranged through email after the 23rd.

An Original Song Composed and Performed for You!
$300

Starting bid

Scott Fulton, former EPA General Counsel and President of the Environmental Law Institute will donate a song written and sung especially for a special occasion.


Listen to some of Scott's songs here: 

scottcolefulton.com 


Questions? Email Sasha at [email protected].


Specific plans will be arranged with Sasha through email.

Ethiopian Art - Decorative Instrument
$25

Starting bid

Decorative Musical Instrument Wall Art from Ethiopia donated by GWA Board Member Genet Mamo.


This item will be on display at the Pints for a Purpose event on 7/23 and available to pick up at 8:45pm. Other options for local pick up can be arranged through email after the 23rd.

Ethiopian Art - Elephant Wall Art item
Ethiopian Art - Elephant Wall Art
$40

Starting bid

Decorative Elephant Wall Art from Ethiopia donated by GWA Board Member Genet Mamo.


This item will be on display at the Pints for a Purpose event on 7/23 and available to pick up at 8:45pm. Other options for local pick up can be arranged through email after the 23rd.

Ethiopian Art - Wall Art Clock item
Ethiopian Art - Wall Art Clock
$40

Starting bid

Decorative Wall Art with Clock from Ethiopia donated by GWA Board Member Genet Mamo.


This item will be on display at the Pints for a Purpose event on 7/23 and available to pick up at 8:45pm. Other options for local pick up can be arranged through email after the 23rd.

Jewelry #1
$10

Starting bid

Jewelry donated by GWA President Debbie Heuckeroth. Set of 4 necklaces. (Value: $30-$40)


This item will be on display at the Pints for a Purpose event on 7/23 and available to pick up at 8:45pm. Other options for local pick up can be arranged through email after the 23rd.

Jewelry #2
$10

Starting bid

Jewelry donated by GWA President Debbie Heuckeroth. Set of 3 necklaces. (Value: $30-$40)


This item will be on display at the Pints for a Purpose event on 7/23 and available to pick up at 8:45pm. Other options for local pick up can be arranged through email after the 23rd.

Jewelry #3
$5

Starting bid

Jewelry donated by GWA President Debbie Heuckeroth. Set of 2 necklaces. (Value: $20-30)


This item will be on display at the Pints for a Purpose event on 7/23 and available to pick up at 8:45pm. Other options for local pick up can be arranged through email after the 23rd.

Floral Art - Set of 2
$10

Starting bid

Two pieces of floral art, each measuring 17" wide and 21" tall. Donated by GWA Board Member Tom McKeon.


This item will be on display at the Pints for a Purpose event on 7/23 and available to pick up at 8:45pm. Other options for local pick up can be arranged through email after the 23rd.

Ethiopian Dress item
Ethiopian Dress
$60

Starting bid

Dress from Ethiopia donated by GWA Board Member Genet Mamo.


This item will be on display at the Pints for a Purpose event on 7/23 and available to pick up at 8:45pm. Other options for local pick up can be arranged through email after the 23rd.

Ethiopian Scarf item
Ethiopian Scarf
$25

Starting bid

Traditional scarf from Ethiopia donated by GWA Board Member Genet Mamo.


This item will be on display at the Pints for a Purpose event on 7/23 and available to pick up at 8:45pm. Other options for local pick up can be arranged through email after the 23rd.

Ethiopian Top #1 item
Ethiopian Top #1
$35

Starting bid

Traditional top from Ethiopia donated by GWA Board Member Genet Mamo.


This item will be on display at the Pints for a Purpose event on 7/23 and available to pick up at 8:45pm. Other options for local pick up can be arranged through email after the 23rd.

Ethiopian Top #2 item
Ethiopian Top #2
$35

Starting bid

Traditional top from Ethiopia donated by GWA Board Member Genet Mamo.


This item will be on display at the Pints for a Purpose event on 7/23 and available to pick up at 8:45pm. Other options for local pick up can be arranged through email after the 23rd.

Ethiopian Natural Wonders Booklet item
Ethiopian Natural Wonders Booklet
$25

Starting bid

"Marvel of Nature: Earthly Wonderland Ethiopia" Booklet donated by GWA Board Member Genet Mamo.


This item will be on display at the Pints for a Purpose event on 7/23 and available to pick up at 8:45pm. Other options for local pick up can be arranged through email after the 23rd.

