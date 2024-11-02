Silverlake Lions In Service Inc
Pints for Paws
1231 Broadway St
Pearland, TX 77581
General admission
$40
Each ticket is valid for 1 food item and 1pint/beverage at Saloon Door West from 4-8 PM on day of event.
Each ticket is valid for 1 food item and 1pint/beverage at Saloon Door West from 4-8 PM on day of event.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Top Dog Sponsor
$2,500
10 tickets to event, Social Media Recognition and Name, Distribution of Promotional materials, + 40 Raffle tickets
10 tickets to event, Social Media Recognition and Name, Distribution of Promotional materials, + 40 Raffle tickets
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Great Dane Sponsor
$1,000
6 tickets to event, Social Media Recognition and Name, Distribution of Promotional materials, + 30 Raffle tickets
6 tickets to event, Social Media Recognition and Name, Distribution of Promotional materials, + 30 Raffle tickets
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Good Boy Sponsor
$500
4 tickets to event, Social Media Recognition, + 20 Raffle tickets
4 tickets to event, Social Media Recognition, + 20 Raffle tickets
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Puppy Love Sponsor
$250
2 tickets. Social Media Recognition, + 10 Raffle tickets
2 tickets. Social Media Recognition, + 10 Raffle tickets
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout