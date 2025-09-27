Pints for Polio 2025

202 Lamar St

San Antonio, TX 78202, USA

General Admission
$20

Get ready for a night of fun and purpose! Your ticket grants entry to all event activities, including cornhole, line dancing, Rotary Trivia, Halloween Costume contest, and more, plus one complimentary drink. Join us in supporting the fight to end polio worldwide!

1 Raffle Ticket
$5

Support the fight to end polio! Choose which Rotary Club’s prize bucket your ticket goes into. All proceeds directly fund polio eradication efforts.
Buy a ticket and make a difference. Every ticket counts!

3 Raffle Tickets
$10

Triple your chances to win while supporting polio eradication! Pick the Rotary Club prize bucket for your tickets. All proceeds go directly to the cause.
Get more chances to win and help protect children worldwide!

Polio Fighter
$100

Join the fight to end polio worldwide! Your sponsorship includes:

  • Smaller company logo displayed on event signage
  • 2 event tickets to enjoy all activities and networking
  • 2 raffle tickets for a chance to win great prizes

Support a global cause while connecting with local Rotarians and making an impact!

Polio Penalizer
$250

Step up as a champion in the fight to end polio! Your sponsorship includes:

  • Larger company logo featured on event signage
  • 4 event tickets to enjoy all activities and networking
  • 4 raffle tickets for a chance to win amazing prizes

Show your support, gain visibility, and help make a global impact!

