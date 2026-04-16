Charlottesville Ale Trail

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Charlottesville Ale Trail

About this event

Pints on Preston 2026

900 Preston Ave

Charlottesville, VA 22903, USA

VIP
$75

Each ticket includes 10 pours and entry into the festival area plus:

  • Meal voucher at Fish Füüd
  • A free pint card for each of the Ale Trail taprooms on Preston (Rockfish, Starr Hill, Random Row, SuperFly) during the festival weekend
  • 4 free months to the United By Beer Club
  • Automatic entry into VIP-only raffles
  • Other goodies

This is the all-in price. It includes a 7% meals tax and 5.3% sales tax. The platform we use to sell tickets, Zeffy, waives payment processing fees for nonprofits, which helps us keep ticket prices lower. To sustain their business, Zeffy adds an optional contribution to your order by default. You're welcome to adjust it to $0 at checkout.


You must be 21 or over to purchase this ticket.

General Admission
$35

Each ticket includes 8 pours and entry into the festival area.


This is the all-in price. It includes a 7% meals tax and 5.3% sales tax. The platform we use to sell tickets, Zeffy, waives payment processing fees for nonprofits, which helps us keep ticket prices lower. To sustain their business, Zeffy adds an optional contribution to your order by default. You're welcome to adjust it to $0 at checkout.


You must be 21 or over to purchase this ticket.

Designated Driver Ticket
$15

Entry into the festival area plus bottled water and other non-alcoholic drinks.


This is the all-in price. It includes a 7% meals tax and 5.3% sales tax. The platform we use to sell tickets, Zeffy, waives payment processing fees for nonprofits, which helps us keep ticket prices lower. To sustain their business, Zeffy adds an optional contribution to your order by default. You're welcome to adjust it to $0 at checkout.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!