Pints on Preston 2026

About this event
Each ticket includes 10 pours and entry into the festival area plus:
This is the all-in price. It includes a 7% meals tax and 5.3% sales tax. The platform we use to sell tickets, Zeffy, waives payment processing fees for nonprofits, which helps us keep ticket prices lower. To sustain their business, Zeffy adds an optional contribution to your order by default. You're welcome to adjust it to $0 at checkout.
You must be 21 or over to purchase this ticket.
Each ticket includes 8 pours and entry into the festival area.
This is the all-in price. It includes a 7% meals tax and 5.3% sales tax. The platform we use to sell tickets, Zeffy, waives payment processing fees for nonprofits, which helps us keep ticket prices lower. To sustain their business, Zeffy adds an optional contribution to your order by default. You're welcome to adjust it to $0 at checkout.
You must be 21 or over to purchase this ticket.
Entry into the festival area plus bottled water and other non-alcoholic drinks.
This is the all-in price. It includes a 7% meals tax and 5.3% sales tax. The platform we use to sell tickets, Zeffy, waives payment processing fees for nonprofits, which helps us keep ticket prices lower. To sustain their business, Zeffy adds an optional contribution to your order by default. You're welcome to adjust it to $0 at checkout.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!