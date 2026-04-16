Pints on Preston 2026

Each ticket includes 10 pours and entry into the festival area plus:

Meal voucher at Fish Füüd

A free pint card for each of the Ale Trail taprooms on Preston (Rockfish, Starr Hill, Random Row, SuperFly) during the festival weekend

4 free months to the United By Beer Club

Automatic entry into VIP-only raffles

Other goodies

This is the all-in price. It includes a 7% meals tax and 5.3% sales tax. The platform we use to sell tickets, Zeffy, waives payment processing fees for nonprofits, which helps us keep ticket prices lower. To sustain their business, Zeffy adds an optional contribution to your order by default. You're welcome to adjust it to $0 at checkout.





You must be 21 or over to purchase this ticket.