Pinwheel Kits - 2026

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One Yard Sign with a wire stand & 10 pinwheels to be picked up at Ginnie's House.
4 High Street, Newton - right on the Newton green/square, off of Spring Street.
Please call Marie at 973-579-0770 to make pick up arrangements
One Yard Sign with wire stand, & 10 pinwheels to be delivered to the address you provide.
You will be contacted for a delivery date & time frame.
Deliveries will occur the last week of March and throughout April.
Already have a sign? You'll get 5 pinwheels with this order. Call to arrange pick up 973-579-0770
4 High Street Newton - right on the Newton green/square, off of Spring Street.
Already have a sign? You'll get 10 pinwheels with this order. Call to arrange pick up 973-579-0770
4 High Street Newton - right on the Newton green/square, off of Spring Street.
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