Pioneer Chapter's Shop

Beautiful historic charm bracelet to celebrate America's 250th Birthday!
9" adjustable chain. Comes with 6 Charms, including:
USA, 1776, Betsy Ross Flag, Star Spangled Banner, Patriotic 250 Charm, Liberty Bell
Special State Conference Price
Pioneer Chapter charm
Pioneer Chapter's 100 Recipes for 100 Years of Suffrage cookbook
Blank charm bracelet with 15 lobster claws already attached and ready for your Idaho Chapter Charms!
Blank charm bracelet with 15 lobster claws already attached and ready for your Idaho Chapter Charms!
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