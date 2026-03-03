Offered by

Pioneer Chapter NSDAR

Pioneer Chapter's Shop

America 250! Charm Bracelet item
America 250! Charm Bracelet
$17.76

Beautiful historic charm bracelet to celebrate America's 250th Birthday!

9" adjustable chain. Comes with 6 Charms, including:
USA, 1776, Betsy Ross Flag, Star Spangled Banner, Patriotic 250 Charm, Liberty Bell

Special State Conference Price


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Pioneer Conestoga Wagon Charm item
Pioneer Conestoga Wagon Charm
$10

Pioneer Chapter charm

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Pioneer Chapter Cookbook item
Pioneer Chapter Cookbook
$25

Pioneer Chapter's 100 Recipes for 100 Years of Suffrage cookbook

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Egyptian Theater Commemorative Charm item
Egyptian Theater Commemorative Charm
$10
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Key Charm item
Key Charm
$10
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Light the Fire with DAR Enameled Pin item
Light the Fire with DAR Enameled Pin
$10
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Magnetic Necklace Connector item
Magnetic Necklace Connector
$10
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Sacagawea $1 Commemorative Coin item
Sacagawea $1 Commemorative Coin
$10
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WWI Enameled Poppy Pin item
WWI Enameled Poppy Pin
$15
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9" Blank Charm Bracelet - Silver toned item
9" Blank Charm Bracelet - Silver toned
$12

Blank charm bracelet with 15 lobster claws already attached and ready for your Idaho Chapter Charms!

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9" Blank Charm Bracelet - Gold toned item
9" Blank Charm Bracelet - Gold toned
$12

Blank charm bracelet with 15 lobster claws already attached and ready for your Idaho Chapter Charms!

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