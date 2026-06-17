Kane County Water Conservancy District

Hosted by

Kane County Water Conservancy District

About this event

Pioneer Pandemonium 3 on 3 Tournament

Basketball Courts at Jacob Hamblin Park 566 N. 100 E. Kanab

UT 84741

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3rd Grade & Under - Boys & Girls
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

3rd Grade Boys & Girls, Grade determined by the grade they will be entered into fall of 2026 (grade going into)

Boys 4th - 6th Grade
$50

4th - 6th Grade Boys, Grade determined by the grade they will be entered into fall of 2026 (grade going into)

Girls 4th - 6th Grade
$50

4th - 6th Grade Girls, Grade determined by the grade they will be entered into fall of 2026 (grade going into)

Boys 7th - 9th Grade
$50

7th - 9th Grade Boys, Grade determined by the grade they will be entered into fall of 2026 (grade going into)

Girls 7th - 9th Grade
$50

7th - 9th Grade Girls, Grade determined by the grade they will be entered into fall of 2026 (grade going into)

Men 10th - 12th Grade
$50

10th - 12th Grade Men, Grade determined by the grade they will be entered into fall of 2026 (grade going into)

Women 10th - 12th Grade
$50

10th - 12th Grade Women, Grade determined by the grade they will be entered into fall of 2026 (grade going into)

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