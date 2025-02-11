Pioneer Tech Foundation Roast - Books, Beaches and Brighter Tomorrows

2101 N Ash St

Ponca City, OK 74601, USA

Individual Ticket
$75
Individual Ticket - General Seating
Couples Ticket
$125
2 Ticket Savings - General Seating
Table for 8
$800
Reserved Table for 8
Tax Credit for School Foundation - Individual
$250
State Tax Credits - Minimum Donation for Roast The Oklahoma Equal Opportunity Education Scholarship Act allows Oklahomans who donate to eligible public school foundations or public school districts to reallocate tax liabilities and receive a portion of their gift back in state income tax credits. One-time gifts are eligible for a 50% tax credit, while gifts given in two consecutive years are eligible for a 75% tax credit. The maximum amount of tax credits you can receive varies by filing status. Individuals up to $1,000 Couples up to $2,000 Qualified Businesses up to $100,000
Tax Credit for School Foundation - Business
$1,000
State Tax Credits - Minimum Donation for Roast The Oklahoma Equal Opportunity Education Scholarship Act allows Oklahomans who donate to eligible public school foundations or public school districts to reallocate tax liabilities and receive a portion of their gift back in state income tax credits. One-time gifts are eligible for a 50% tax credit, while gifts given in two consecutive years are eligible for a 75% tax credit. The maximum amount of tax credits you can receive varies by filing status. Individuals up to $1,000 Couples up to $2,000 Qualified Businesses up to $100,000
Add a donation for Pioneer Technology Center Foundation Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!