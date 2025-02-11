Pioneer Tech Foundation Roast - Books, Beaches and Brighter Tomorrows

State Tax Credits - Minimum Donation for Roast
The Oklahoma Equal Opportunity Education Scholarship Act allows Oklahomans who donate to eligible public school foundations or public school districts to reallocate tax liabilities and receive a portion of their gift back in state income tax credits. One-time gifts are eligible for a 50% tax credit, while gifts given in two consecutive years are eligible for a 75% tax credit.
The maximum amount of tax credits you can receive varies by filing status.
Individuals up to $1,000
Couples up to $2,000
Qualified Businesses up to $100,000
State Tax Credits - Minimum Donation for Roast
The Oklahoma Equal Opportunity Education Scholarship Act allows Oklahomans who donate to eligible public school foundations or public school districts to reallocate tax liabilities and receive a portion of their gift back in state income tax credits. One-time gifts are eligible for a 50% tax credit, while gifts given in two consecutive years are eligible for a 75% tax credit.
The maximum amount of tax credits you can receive varies by filing status.
Individuals up to $1,000
Couples up to $2,000
Qualified Businesses up to $100,000
Tax Credit for School Foundation - Business
$1,000
State Tax Credits - Minimum Donation for Roast
The Oklahoma Equal Opportunity Education Scholarship Act allows Oklahomans who donate to eligible public school foundations or public school districts to reallocate tax liabilities and receive a portion of their gift back in state income tax credits. One-time gifts are eligible for a 50% tax credit, while gifts given in two consecutive years are eligible for a 75% tax credit.
The maximum amount of tax credits you can receive varies by filing status.
Individuals up to $1,000
Couples up to $2,000
Qualified Businesses up to $100,000
State Tax Credits - Minimum Donation for Roast
The Oklahoma Equal Opportunity Education Scholarship Act allows Oklahomans who donate to eligible public school foundations or public school districts to reallocate tax liabilities and receive a portion of their gift back in state income tax credits. One-time gifts are eligible for a 50% tax credit, while gifts given in two consecutive years are eligible for a 75% tax credit.
The maximum amount of tax credits you can receive varies by filing status.
Individuals up to $1,000
Couples up to $2,000
Qualified Businesses up to $100,000
Add a donation for Pioneer Technology Center Foundation Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!