Pioneer Technology Arts Academy's Silent Auction

6464 Peterson Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80923, USA
Satisfy your hot chocolate craving with this basket! Basket includes:
3 Insulated mugs
2 Mugs
Snowman Blanket
Face Masks
3 Boxes of hot chocolate
Candy canes
Whimsical marshmallows
French vanilla syrup
Milano cookies
Value:$100
Nothing better than a Pizza Party Night. Everything you need is in this basket:
12 in pizza pan
2 jars pizza sauce
1 can black olives
1 Can dices green chilis
Pizza crust mix
2 litter sprite
Bag of pepperoni
Pizza spice
Pizza combos snack
Pizza cutter
Pizza Party game
Checkers game
Napkins
Red Paper plates
Value:$90
Get your snack on with this basket!! Basket includes:
2 x 6 pack cinnamon applesauce
Blue Heat Takis
Cheddar and caramel popcorn mix
Fruit by the foot
Hi-Chew candy
Twizzlers
Box of Quaker Dips
Box of Chez-it
10 pack Animal Crackers
Goldfish Crackers
Bags of Veggie Straws
Biscoff cookies
Box of Homemade Holiday treats(YUM)
Value:$75
Everything you need for those cold winter treat yourself days! Basket include:
Starbucks gift card $50
60 min Massage gift card
Tea and Loose leaf infuser
Stanley Quencher tumbler
60x70 Mickey Avalanche sherpa throw
Hat and scarf set
Hand painted ornament
Candle
Hand mask and foot mask
Shower steamers
Bath bombs
Clay Mask
Advent Romance book
Value:$350
If you're a chocoholic this basket you must bid on. Basket includes:
Chocolate Pistachio candies
Christmas M&M 10 oz
Book
Kit Kats
Candy Canes(6)
Christmas Chocolates 2 bags
Hot Chocolate 3 Packs
Ritz Bits 2 packs
Hershey’s Kisses 2.5 oz
Misc toy cars
Gingerbread Cookies
Value:$50
Hey Bronco fans this ones for you!! Basket includes:
Mini Basketball
Lazer Football
Tennis Balls
Emoji Golf Ball set
2 Soccer shirts size 10/12
Broncos Shirt size 10/12 Broncos Hat
Broncos Koozie
Broncos Tumbler
Broncos Hoodie Youth size xxl
Value:$150
Have a movie night with the family!! Basket includes:
Cozy Plaid Blanket
$25 Fandango Gift Card
Snack Box Containers
Green Tree Throw
Popcorn 2 Boxes
Popcorn Containers
Hot Chocolate
Zebra Popcorn
Sour Patch Kids
M&M 10oz.
Girl Scout Muddy Buddies Packs
Value:$200
Have a love for cats these items would be great in your kitchen.
Basket includes:
Kitty Kitchen Towel
Kitty Kitchen Sponges
Kitty Mugs
3 Kitty Scrub Sponges
3 Kitty Spatulas
Value: $50
Have a love for Ice cream, then bid on this basket. Basket includes:
3 Boxes of Ice Cream Cones
1 Box of Waffle Cone Bowls
Cute Ice Cream Bowl Set(3 bowls 3 spoons)
3 Sets of Sprinkles
Chocolate Topping x 3
Caramel Topping x 2
2 Ice Cream Scoops
Candy Toppings
Maraschino Cherries
$25 Kroger Gift Card
Value $150
LOVE CHOCOLATE??? Here ya go!
Basket includes:
Starbucks Hot Chocolate
3 Musketeers
Hot Chocolate Bombs
Hershey's Bark
Chocolate Pockys
Tony’s Chocolate Bars set
Kit Kats
Value: $50
Hey Disney fans this basket is for you!!! Basket includes:
Disney Blanket
Chip Mugs x 2
Disney Mug Set
Disney Puzzle Game
Disney Trivia Game
Disney Eye Found it Game Spiderman Remote Control Car Disney Christmas DVD
Princess Hand Mask Collection
Disney Pillow Case
Princess Photo Album
Minnie Bubble Wand
$25 Disney Gift Card
Value: $250
Get your game on!!!
Basket includes:
Meme Family game
Don't Go Bomb Game
Safari Game
Wits & Wagers Game
Tumble Tower
Happy Little Dinosaurs
Clue
Cats with Career
Pictionary
Life in the Ocean Card Game
Flip 7
Leather Dice Roller
3 Boxes of Candy
Value: $170
This basket has all your gift wrapping needs for this holiday season. Basket includes:
7 Rolls of Wrapping Paper
5 Bags of Bows
Gift Tags
Gift Bags
Ribbons
Gift Wrap Cutter
2 XL Bows
Value:$ 170
Basket for the crafters. Basket includes:
Ornament Kit
Crochet Kit
Cross Stitch Kit
Paint by Number Kit
Pom Art Kit
Value: $70
What a festive way to take a coffee break.
Basket includes
Starbucks pods
Starbucks brew
Cute Coffee Candles
Lenox Coffee Mug
Pepperidge Farms cookie assortment
Cute stir spoons
Coffee Mug
Value $110
Perfect time for a baking basket with the holidays around the corner.
Basket includes:
Gingerbread Measuring Cups
Mini Pie Pans
spatula Set
cookie Cutters
Ceramic loaf pan
Holiday Pie Server
Value $70
Gift Card Tree
Includes gift cards from
Einstein Brothers
Starbucks
Walmart
Target
Dutch Brothers
Domino’s
