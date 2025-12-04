Hosted by

Pioneer Technology Arts Academy's Silent Auction

Hot Chocolate Bar item
Hot Chocolate Bar
$30

Starting bid

Satisfy your hot chocolate craving with this basket! Basket includes:

3 Insulated mugs

        2 Mugs

    Snowman Blanket

              Face Masks

3 Boxes of hot chocolate

      Candy canes

    Whimsical marshmallows

      French vanilla syrup

Milano cookies

               Value:$100



Pizza Party item
Pizza Party
$30

Starting bid

Nothing better than a Pizza Party Night. Everything you need is in this basket:

12 in pizza pan

2 jars pizza sauce

1 can black olives 

1 Can dices green chilis

Pizza crust mix

2 litter sprite

Bag of pepperoni

Pizza spice 

Pizza combos snack

Pizza cutter 

Pizza Party game

Checkers game

Napkins

Red Paper plates

  Value:$90


Snack Attack Basket item
Snack Attack Basket
$30

Starting bid

Get your snack on with this basket!! Basket includes:

2 x 6 pack cinnamon applesauce

Blue Heat Takis

Cheddar and caramel popcorn mix

Fruit by the foot

Hi-Chew candy

Twizzlers

Box of Quaker Dips

Box of Chez-it

10 pack Animal Crackers

Goldfish Crackers

Bags of Veggie Straws

 Biscoff cookies

Box of Homemade Holiday treats(YUM)

Value:$75


BRRRR Basket item
BRRRR Basket
$125

Starting bid

Everything you need for those cold winter treat yourself days! Basket include:

Starbucks gift card $50

60 min Massage gift card

Tea and Loose leaf infuser

Stanley Quencher tumbler

60x70 Mickey Avalanche sherpa throw

Hat and scarf set

Hand painted ornament 

Candle

Hand mask and foot mask

Shower steamers 

Bath bombs

Clay Mask

Advent Romance book

        Value:$350


Chocolate Basket item
Chocolate Basket
$20

Starting bid

If you're a chocoholic this basket you must bid on. Basket includes:

Chocolate Pistachio candies

   Christmas M&M 10 oz

   Book

   Kit Kats

   Candy Canes(6)

   Christmas Chocolates 2 bags

   Hot Chocolate 3 Packs

    Ritz Bits 2 packs

    Hershey’s Kisses 2.5 oz

     Misc toy cars

     Gingerbread Cookies

               Value:$50


Bronco and Sports Basket item
Bronco and Sports Basket
$50

Starting bid

 Hey Bronco fans this ones for you!! Basket includes:

Mini Basketball

 Lazer Football

Tennis Balls

 Emoji Golf Ball set

2 Soccer shirts size 10/12

Broncos Shirt size 10/12  Broncos Hat

Broncos Koozie

Broncos Tumbler

Broncos Hoodie Youth size xxl

Value:$150



Movie Night item
Movie Night
$75

Starting bid

Have a movie night with the family!! Basket includes:

Cozy Plaid Blanket

$25 Fandango Gift Card

Snack Box Containers

Green Tree Throw

Popcorn 2 Boxes

Popcorn Containers

Hot Chocolate

Zebra Popcorn

 Sour Patch Kids

M&M 10oz.

Girl Scout Muddy Buddies Packs 

          Value:$200


Kitty Cat Kitchen item
Kitty Cat Kitchen
$20

Starting bid

Have a love for cats these items would be great in your kitchen.

Basket includes:

Kitty Kitchen Towel

Kitty Kitchen Sponges

Kitty Mugs

3 Kitty Scrub Sponges

3 Kitty Spatulas

Value: $50


Ice Cream Basket item
Ice Cream Basket
$70

Starting bid

Have a love for Ice cream, then bid on this basket. Basket includes:

3 Boxes of Ice Cream Cones

1 Box of Waffle Cone Bowls

Cute Ice Cream Bowl Set(3 bowls 3 spoons)

3 Sets of Sprinkles

Chocolate Topping x 3

Caramel Topping x 2

2 Ice Cream Scoops

Candy Toppings 

Maraschino Cherries

$25 Kroger Gift Card

  Value $150


Choc-a-lot of love item
Choc-a-lot of love
$20

Starting bid

LOVE CHOCOLATE??? Here ya go!

Basket includes:

Starbucks Hot Chocolate

3 Musketeers

Hot Chocolate Bombs

Hershey's Bark

Chocolate Pockys

Tony’s Chocolate Bars set

Kit Kats

        Value: $50

Disney Basket item
Disney Basket
$100

Starting bid

Hey Disney fans this basket is for you!!! Basket includes:

 Disney Blanket

Chip Mugs x 2

Disney Mug Set

Disney Puzzle Game

Disney Trivia Game

 Disney Eye Found it Game Spiderman Remote Control Car Disney Christmas DVD

Princess Hand Mask Collection

Disney Pillow Case

Princess Photo Album

Minnie Bubble Wand

$25 Disney Gift Card

Value: $250


Game Night item
Game Night
$70

Starting bid

Get your game on!!!

Basket includes:

Meme Family game

Don't Go Bomb Game 

Safari Game

Wits & Wagers Game

Tumble Tower

Happy Little Dinosaurs

Clue

Cats with Career

 Pictionary

Life in the Ocean Card Game

Flip 7

Leather Dice Roller

3 Boxes of Candy

Value: $170


Wrap it Up item
Wrap it Up
$70

Starting bid

This basket has all your gift wrapping needs for this holiday season. Basket includes:

7 Rolls of Wrapping Paper

5 Bags of Bows

Gift Tags

Gift Bags

Ribbons

 Gift Wrap Cutter

2 XL Bows

       Value:$ 170



Craft Basket item
Craft Basket
$30

Starting bid

Basket for the crafters. Basket includes:

 Ornament Kit

Crochet Kit        

Cross Stitch Kit

Paint by Number Kit

Pom Art Kit

Value: $70


Coffee Break Basket item
Coffee Break Basket
$40

Starting bid

What a festive way to take a coffee break.

Basket includes

Starbucks pods

Starbucks brew

Cute Coffee Candles

Lenox Coffee Mug

Pepperidge Farms cookie assortment

Cute stir spoons

Coffee Mug

Value $110

Baking Basket item
Baking Basket
$30

Starting bid

Perfect time for a baking basket with the holidays around the corner.

Basket includes:

Gingerbread Measuring Cups

Mini Pie Pans

spatula Set

cookie Cutters

Ceramic loaf pan

Holiday Pie Server

Value $70

Gift card Tree item
Gift card Tree
$30

Starting bid

Gift Card Tree

Includes gift cards from

Einstein Brothers

Starbucks

Walmart

Target

Dutch Brothers

Domino’s

