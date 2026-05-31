Portuguese International Parents Association

Offered by

Portuguese International Parents Association

About the memberships

PIPA's Memberships

📚 Kinder Welcome Package
$115

Valid until June 3

Package for Kindergarten newcomers. Includes:

• Annual Membership

• Porta de Papel Book (valid for Kindergarten and 1st Grade)

• PIPA T-shirt (can be used on Fridays)

🌱 Membership Semente
$40

Valid until June 3

Standard annual membership.

🌳 Membership Árvore
$55

Valid until June 3

Premium annual membership. Member get for free:

• PIPA T-shirt (can be used on Fridays)

🌲🌲 Membership Floresta
$105

Valid until June 3

Ultimate annual membership. Member get for free:

• PIPA T-shirt (can be used on Fridays)

• Grammar Book (used throughout the school year)

📝 Middle School Membership
$55

No expiration

Package for Middle School students. Includes:

• Annual membership

• Joca Jornal or Tino (based on student's grade)

Add a donation for Portuguese International Parents Association

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