PIPA's Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until June 3
Package for Kindergarten newcomers. Includes:
• Annual Membership
• Porta de Papel Book (valid for Kindergarten and 1st Grade)
• PIPA T-shirt (can be used on Fridays)
Valid until June 3
Standard annual membership.
Valid until June 3
Premium annual membership. Member get for free:
• PIPA T-shirt (can be used on Fridays)
Valid until June 3
Ultimate annual membership. Member get for free:
• PIPA T-shirt (can be used on Fridays)
• Grammar Book (used throughout the school year)
No expiration
Package for Middle School students. Includes:
• Annual membership
• Joca Jornal or Tino (based on student's grade)
$
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