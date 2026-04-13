New Path Inc.

Hosted by

New Path Inc.

About this event

Piqua Pizza Fundraiser

7695 S Co Rd 25A

Tipp City, OH 45371, USA

Donate my order to the food pantry
Free

Thank you for your food donation!

Pepperoni Pizza Kit * includes 2 -12" Pizzas
$17

All the ingredients to make your own pizza, kit contains Pizza Crust, sauce, cheese and pepperoni. Feel free to add other ingredients to personalize your pizzas.

Diana's Sub Kit
$17

Each kit contains 3 8-inch prepared subs with brown & serve rolls. Subs contain pizza sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and 3 different sub meats- ham, salami and pepperoni.

Milk Chocolate Flavor Coated Pretzels
$10

Each container has approximately 60-63 mini pretzels and weighs approximately 12 ounces.

Dark Chocolate Flavor Coated Pretzels
$10

Each container has approximately 60-63 mini pretzels and weighs approximately 12 ounces.

White Chocolate Flavor Coated Pretzels
$10

Each container has approximately 60-63 mini pretzels and weighs approximately 12 ounces.

Peanut Butter Flavor Coated Pretzels
$10

Each container has approximately 60-63 mini pretzels and weighs approximately 12 ounces.

BIG T's Texas Tenderloins
$14

Jumbo Breaded Pork Fritter, just like at the county fair! 4 count per box

Molly's Mozzarella Sticks 2# bag
$20

Breaded Mozzarella Cheese sticks ready for the fryer. 2 pounds per bag

12 Jumbo 3 ounce Soft Pretzels
$19

Prepared in Seconds. Just sale, heat & serve! Great in Microwave or toaster ovens! Ideal for parties, afterschool snacks or anytime! Salt included. Keep Frozen (Shelf Life is Approximately 3 months)

Financial donation
$20

Thank you for your donation!

Add a donation for New Path Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!