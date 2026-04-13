Piqua Pizza Fundraiser

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Thank you for your food donation!
All the ingredients to make your own pizza, kit contains Pizza Crust, sauce, cheese and pepperoni. Feel free to add other ingredients to personalize your pizzas.
Each kit contains 3 8-inch prepared subs with brown & serve rolls. Subs contain pizza sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and 3 different sub meats- ham, salami and pepperoni.
Each container has approximately 60-63 mini pretzels and weighs approximately 12 ounces.
Each container has approximately 60-63 mini pretzels and weighs approximately 12 ounces.
Each container has approximately 60-63 mini pretzels and weighs approximately 12 ounces.
Each container has approximately 60-63 mini pretzels and weighs approximately 12 ounces.
Jumbo Breaded Pork Fritter, just like at the county fair! 4 count per box
Breaded Mozzarella Cheese sticks ready for the fryer. 2 pounds per bag
Prepared in Seconds. Just sale, heat & serve! Great in Microwave or toaster ovens! Ideal for parties, afterschool snacks or anytime! Salt included. Keep Frozen (Shelf Life is Approximately 3 months)
Thank you for your donation!
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