Firefighter Charity of Central Florida

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Firefighter Charity of Central Florida

About this event

Pirates & Parrots Festival 2026

100 N Donnelly St

Mt Dora, FL 32757

VIP Covered Seated Area - Early Bird
$60
Available until Sep 7

Covered VIP section with premium seats near the stage. Your choice of seat upon arrival. Access to an exclusive VIP bartender, VIP air conditioned portable washrooms, and access to the VIP lounge with TVs. Early Bird pricing. Regular price $85. In and out allowed until 7pm. Please be sure of your purchase as concert and parking tickets are non-refundable. This is an outdoor event and will go rain or shine.

VIP Covered Seated Area (RP)
$75

Covered VIP section with premium seating near the stage. Your choice of seat upon arrival. Access to an exclusive VIP bartender, VIP air conditioned washrooms, and access to the VIP lounge with TV's & sports games. In and out allowed until 7pm. Please be sure of your purchase as concert and parking tickets are non-refundable. This is an outdoor event and will go rain or shine.

VIP Open Seating - Early Bird
$35
Available until Sep 7

Priority seating in front of the stage. Your choice of seat upon arrival. Access to a VIP bartender, VIP air conditioned bathrooms, and access to the covered VIP lounge with TV's and football games on. Early bird special price. Regular price $60. In and out allowed until 7pm. Please be sure of your purchase as concert and parking tickets are non-refundable. This is an outdoor event and will go rain or shine.

Reserved VIP Seating (RP)
$60

Priority seating in front of the stage. Your choice of seat upon arrival. Access to a VIP bartender, VIP air conditioned bathrooms, and access to the covered VIP lounge with TV's and football games on. Early bird special price. Regular price $60. In and out allowed until 7pm. Please be sure of your purchase as concert and parking tickets are non-refundable. This is an outdoor event and will go rain or shine.

Party Lawn/Lawn Area - General Admission
$30

Your choice of lawn area. First come first serve to your area. This area allows tents in the back section. Early Bird pricing. Regular $35. No in and out allowed. Please be sure of your purchase as concert and parking tickets are non-refundable. This is an outdoor event and will go rain or shine.

VIP Tailgating Parking Area - Early Bird Pricing
$65
Available until Sep 7

VIP parking only steps from the stage and festival area. Limited to only 24 vehicles. Tailgating allowed behind your vehicle. Early Bird pricing. Regular price $85. You will receive a 10x40 space to park and set up. Please be sure of your purchase as concert and parking tickets are non-refundable. This is an outdoor event and will go rain or shine. THIS IS PARKING ONLY AND DOES NOT INCLUDE ACCESS TO THE CONCERT VENUE.

VIP Tailgating Parking Area (Parking Pass)
$75

VIP parking only steps from the stage and festival area. Limited to only 24 vehicles. Tailgating allowed behind your vehicle. Early Bird pricing. Regular price $85. You will receive a 10x40 space to park and set up. Please be sure of your purchase as concert and parking tickets are non-refundable. This is an outdoor event and will go rain or shine. THIS IS PARKING ONLY AND DOES NOT INCLUDE ACCESS TO THE CONCERT VENUE. Parking passes are per vehicle, not guests.

Reserved Tailgating Parking Lot #2 (Parking Pass)
$30

Reserved lot with tailgating allowed behind your vehicle. Walking distance to venue and tailgating allowed before the show. (225 Tremain Street Parking lot). No refunds. This is parking access for 1 vehicle only and DOES NOT INCLUDE ACCESS TO THE CONCERT. Concert tickets are sold seperately. Parking passes are per vehicle, not guests.

Lawn Cabana
$100

All new! Order a lawn cabana for shade! All lawn cabanas come with 6 chairs for you and your guests. Lawn Cabana tickets are not concert access tickets. You must purchase concert tickets for you and your guests.

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