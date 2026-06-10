Pirates & Parrots Festival 2026

VIP parking only steps from the stage and festival area. Limited to only 24 vehicles. Tailgating allowed behind your vehicle. Early Bird pricing. Regular price $85. You will receive a 10x40 space to park and set up. Please be sure of your purchase as concert and parking tickets are non-refundable. This is an outdoor event and will go rain or shine. THIS IS PARKING ONLY AND DOES NOT INCLUDE ACCESS TO THE CONCERT VENUE. Parking passes are per vehicle, not guests.